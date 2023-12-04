Tracking all the intended transfers in and out of Wake Forest

Whether you are a fan of the transfer portal or not, it doesn’t matter — the new age of college athletics is here. With added years of eligibility from COVID-19 (the upcoming 2024 season is the final season to which this applies) and increased NIL opportunities across the nation, college football players are opting to stay enrolled in school a bit longer, though not necessarily where they started their college careers.

Many players have already expressed interest in finding a new home for the next year or two (or three or four), but the number of decisions will skyrocket on Monday, Dec. 4, when the transfer portal officially opens.

Wake Forest is not immune to this double-edged sword. Head Coach Dave Clawson has had success in recruiting transfer players over the past few years (Kobie Turner, defensive lineman, from Richmond; Jacob Roberts, linebacker, from NC A&T; Malik Mustapha, safety, from Richmond), but in turn, many Demon Deacons have moved their way up as well (Sam Hartman, quarterback, to No. 16 Notre Dame; Gavin Holmes, cornerback, to No. 3 Texas).

After a 4-8 (1-7 ACC) season and missing the program’s first bowl game since 2015, Clawson has said he is not opposed to using the transfer portal to fill depleted positions — namely at quarterback and offensive line.

All transfers are listed chronologically, from the most recent announcement to the earliest.

TRANSFERS IN:

As of Sunday, Dec. 3, no transfers have said that they are heading to Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest has extended offers to three players — quarterback Max Brosmer (New Hampshire), linebacker Sam Brumfield III (Middle Tennessee State) and offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (Harvard). On Dec. 4, Brosmer committed to the Minnesota Gophers, but Brumfield and Rizy have yet to make a decision.

TRANSFERS OUT:

Brooks Yurachek, LB — four years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: N/A

Announced on Dec. 4

Eli Hall, DL — three years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 2 games

Announced on Dec. 4

Ke’Shawn Williams, WR — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 46 games, 107 rec, 1,385 yds, 5 TD, 654 KR yds

Announced on Dec. 1

Wesley Grimes, WR — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 18 games, 24 rec, 372 yds, 5 TD

Announced on Nov. 30

Troy Hoilman, QB — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: N/A

Announced on Nov. 29

Christian Forbes, OL — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 17 games

Announced on Nov. 29

Jaylen Hudson, DL — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 44 games, 37 tackles, 2 TFL, FF

Announced on Nov. 29

AJ Williams, DB — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 48 games, 106 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU, INT

Announced on Nov. 29

Justice Ellison, RB — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 43 games, 427 rush, 1,901 yds, 15 TD, 24 rec, 163 yds, TD

Announced on Nov. 28

Trey Boll, TE — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 37 games, 1 rec, 5 yds, TFL

Announced on Nov. 28

Santino Marucci, QB — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 4 games, 12-for-21, 151 yds, TD, 2 INT, 9 rush, 1 yd

Announced on Nov. 28

Jacob Zuhr, LS — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 25 games, 4 tackles

Announced on Nov. 28

Brendon Harris, DB — one year of eligibility remaining

Career stats (4 seasons at Vanderbilt, 2 seasons at Wake Forest): 48 games, 149 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 7 PBU, FF, FR, INT, 2 defensive TD

Announced on Nov. 28

Mitch Griffis, QB — two years of eligibility remaining

Career stats: 23 games, 157-for-263, 1,957 yds, 15 TD, 8 INT, 123 rush, 141 yds, 2 TD Announced on Nov. 28

GOING PRO:

Caelen Carson, DB

Career stats: 36 games, 120 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 26 PBU, 2 FF, 2 FR, 3 INT

Announced Dec. 2

Malik Mustapha, DB

Career stats (1 season at Richmond, 3 seasons at Wake Forest): 39 games, 192 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 PBU, 4 FF, 2 FR, 3 INT

Announced Dec. 1

RETURNING:

Kevin Pointer, DL — final year of eligibility

Career stats (1 season at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 seasons at Wake Forest): 43 games, 93 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 PBU, FR

Announced Dec. 4

Michael Kern, QB — final year of eligibility

Career stats: 16 games, 81-for-134, 1,023 yds, 5 TD, 2 INT, 40 rush, 46 yds

Announced Nov. 28

The Old Gold & Black will update this article as more information becomes available.