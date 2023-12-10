Wake Forest football lands new quarterback through portal

Wake Forest may have a new name directing the offense next year, as former Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier committed to the Demon Deacons Sunday morning, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Bachmeier, ranked as a three-star transfer by 247Sports, threw for 2,058 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. His best season occurred in 2021, when he led the Boise State Broncos to an Arizona Bowl bid with 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bachmeier has faced ACC competition before, defeating Florida State in his collegiate debut for Boise State in 2019. He threw for 407 yards and a touchdown in that matchup.

Bachmeier, who turns 25 next July, fills in a position of need for the Demon Deacons, as quarterbacks Mitch Griffis and Santino Marucci each entered the transfer portal in late November. He enters a current quarterback room with returning starter Michael Kern, freshman Charlie Gilliam and incoming freshman Jeremy Hecklinski.