Staff Editorial – Resilience is Key

Per usual, there are a barrage of important topics our Editorial Board could cover in this week’s editorial piece. (Though, 300 words can hardly do justice to a topic such as climate change, federal debt, campus safety, sexual health and whatever else we tackle.)

We want to focus this week’s column on something that takes extreme priority in our lives here at the Old Gold & Black: resilience.

Yes, resilience. College is a stressful time for students, especially around this time of the semester. And it is incredibly easy to get swept up in activities and the narrative of working until you are burnt out. But breeding pessimism through overworking yourself is like impaling yourself with a double-edged sword. But instead of a normal sword it’s, like, a boomerang sword. Double ow. Consider both of those kidneys accounted foThat is where resilience comes in. Resilience is defined as “the process of finding healthy ways to adapt and cope with adversity and distress.” It is the most overlooked — and yet, the most important — aspect of mental health recovery and self-care.