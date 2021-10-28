Academic+Resources+Awareness+Week+to+be+held+Nov.+1-5

Academic Resources Awareness Week will kick off on Monday, Nov. 1 with a full slate of events scheduled for each day of the week. Here’s all you need to know about the week’s itinerary:
Jessica Schmidt, Staff Writer
October 28, 2021
Monday: ZSR Library
Tabling in the library all-day
Bullet Journals in the WakerSpace at 4 p.m. (make sure to bring your own pens, pencils, or markers!)
Tuesday: Academic Coaching
Donuts and Tips from Academic Coaches: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. walking around Lower Quad
Pizza and Student Panel: 6 pm in Benson 409
Wednesday: Peer Tutoring
Meet Tutors in First-Year Residence Halls: 1:30-3 p.m.
CLASS Café: 3:30-5 pm outside CLASS Office on Reynolda on Upper Quad side
Thursday: Help Centers
Meet the Help Centers: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tribble Courtyard
Friday: Office of Academic Advising
Informational Tables: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the Pit