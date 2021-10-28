Academic+Resources+Awareness+Week+to+be+held+Nov.+1-5

Academic Resources Awareness Week will kick off on Monday, Nov. 1 with a full slate of events scheduled for each day of the week. Here’s all you need to know about the week’s itinerary:

Monday: ZSR Library

Tabling in the library all-day

Bullet Journals in the WakerSpace at 4 p.m. (make sure to bring your own pens, pencils, or markers!)

Tuesday: Academic Coaching

Donuts and Tips from Academic Coaches: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. walking around Lower Quad

Pizza and Student Panel: 6 pm in Benson 409

Wednesday: Peer Tutoring

Meet Tutors in First-Year Residence Halls: 1:30-3 p.m.

CLASS Café: 3:30-5 pm outside CLASS Office on Reynolda on Upper Quad side

Thursday: Help Centers

Meet the Help Centers: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tribble Courtyard

Friday: Office of Academic Advising

Informational Tables: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the Pit