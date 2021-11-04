Staff Editorial: Show support for our athletic teams

If the past week has taught us anything, it’s that now is an exciting time to be a Demon Deacon student and fan. This year, and this fall season, in particular, may truly be the best time in our school’s history to support our Wake Forest athletics programs.

On Saturday, the football team emphatically defeated Duke to move to 8-0 and into the AP Top 10. It was the first time either has happened in program history. The Deacons did so in front of a crowd that Head Coach Dave Clawson appropriately called “the biggest student crowd in the history of Wake Forest football.” At the game, there were 4,223 students, nearly 80% of the student body.

Now, the football team has a legitimate chance at playing for the ACC Championship and vying for a bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl or the College Football Playoff.

But, football is not the only successful and exciting team on our campus.

Women’s soccer has also had one of its best seasons to date. The team is now 15-4 and has two wins against Top-25 opponents. After beating No. 2 Duke — their highest-ranked win in program history — the team is primed to play Florida State in the ACC Semifinals. With the win over the Blue Devils, the team also has a great chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

After reaching the Elite Eight last year, the men’s soccer team has had a strong 2021 campaign, including two wins against top-five opponents. This week, the team kicks off the ACC Tournament with hopes of making another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Lastly, after a season filled with top-25 matchups, the field hockey team kicks off their ACC Tournament run on Thursday against North Carolina. A tournament championship would give the team an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which would mark their first appearance since 2018.

For one fall season, that’s a lot of success. That said, none of these teams are finished yet. Each squad has only a handful of games remaining in their season. Now more than ever, these teams need our support.

We are at the pinnacle of Wake Forest athletics — let’s treat it that way. We at the Old Gold & Black implore the student body to attend these games and not just the ones at Truist. Together, let’s give our teams the recognition they deserve.

In return, we may just be lucky enough to see another championship come to Winston-Salem.