Activity fair moves to February over COVID-19 concerns

The Spring Involvement Fair, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, has been postponed until Feb. 2 due to concerns around the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“We decided to postpone this event due to the likely increase in cases we might be seeing as students return to campus from various home and winter vacation locations,” Assistant Director of Student Organizations and Programs Erinn Forbes said. “We want to allow time for this contagious variant to run its course before we pull together an event that is going to have a lot of students together in one indoor space.”

Despite being held later in the semester than anticipated, event organizers remain optimistic that the Spring Involvement Fair will accomplish its goal of connecting students with clubs and organizations on campus, both new and old.

“We are looking forward to featuring newly-chartered organizations and hope students will come out to learn what opportunities are available to them,” Forbes said.

The event will still be held on the fourth floor of Benson University Center from 4-6 p.m.