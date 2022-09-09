Tracking Demon Deacons in the NFL

With the return of college football season, there is an inescapable current of excitement in seeing the Demon Deacons take the field this year. The crackling energy surrounding the new season is partly due to the incredible highs of last year. Wake Forest broke double-digits in the win column for the first time since 2006, finished first in the ACC Atlantic and took home the Gator Bowl trophy.

Transferring the excitement from the 2021-2022 season to the new slate of games that now lie ahead of Wake Forest is natural. But I think as supporters of this school’s football program, more attention should be on what occurs between seasons: our Demon Deacons beginning their professional careers.

Keeping up with the blooming careers of former players of all Wake Forest sports supports the programs and keeps you in the loop. You want to let your parents know that, say, Will Zalatoris is turning heads at the U.S. Open, not the other way around.

In the same vein, I want to highlight where Wake Forest football players from last season are lined up before the new NFL season begins this week. I am honing in on those players that made 53-man rosters. There are still Demon Deacons waiting for a club to realize their potential, but some teams (Cowboys) just don’t have the right eye for talent, I guess.

With the 140th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected one of Wake Forest’s best linemen of the last 5 years. Zach Tom went in the fourth round to the Wisconsin-based team, which also scooped up two other linemen in the draft.

The Packers saw their offensive linemen sprout holes this off-season with the release of Billy Turner and free agency loss of Lucas Patrick. Tom’s appeal as a young talent that can make a difference in the trenches is obvious; his athleticism allows him to be versatile. Through 37 starts with Wake Forest, the Prairieville, Louisiana native transitioned from center to left tackle, with only 2 sacks allowed for his collegiate career. Now, the Packers currently have him listed as the second-string right tackle, so they are al- ready tapping into Tom’s ability to plug into the line anywhere.