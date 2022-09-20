Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote

With midterm elections quickly approaching, students are encouraged to educate themselves on the various ways to register to vote

Deacs Decide and the Office of Civic and Community Engagement hope students will turn out to the polls this midterm season.

Midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are multiple ways Wake Forest students can cast their ballot.

Important dates for voter registration -Request absentee ballots by Nov. 1 -Postmark ir return absentee ballots by Nov. 1 -Register to vote via mail, online or at an in-person office by Oct. 14 -Register to vote during early voting by Nov. 5 -Vote in-person through Nov. 8

Deacs Decide, a nonpartisan organization on campus, as well as the Office of Civic and Community Engagement will be hosting a registration event on Sept. 20. This event took place in Tribble Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will allow students to register, change their registration information and ask questions about this election cycle.

Registration information can also be found online at vote.gov. Here, students can check specifically for information on their state’s registration process if they choose to vote in their home state.

Students can also register using their on-campus address and complete their ballots as Forsyth County voters.

Information on registering to vote in Forsyth County can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/registration.aspx. This page lists the qualifications to be a registered voter in North Carolina, includes a student election guide and gives information about registering online or in person.

A list of polling locations in Forsyth county can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/precincts.aspx.

Deadlines may vary by state and it is important to check your state’s deadlines if you choose to participate in the midterm elections through your home state.

Though not a presidential election year, midterm elections still hold great importance. Midterm elections occur two years into a president’s time in office. These elections determine the majority party in the House of Representatives and have a large say in Senate seats.

According to Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit, all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives, 36 states will elect governors and 34 states will elect senators. Several local and state offices may run their elections this year.

Deacs Decide will also be holding discussion-based events before the midterm elections to give students more insight into the voting world. A discussion on detecting election misinformation will be held on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. A discussion on registration and voting regulations will be held on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

For additional involvement, students may become election officials and assist in running the polls on election day. Information on this is made available at www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/get-involved-elections.

For any questions on voting registration or ballot entry, please contact the Office of Civic and Community Engagement at [email protected]