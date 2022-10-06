Letter to the Editor: “Deactown” threatens property rights

As much as I admire the editors and journalists of The Old Gold and Black, I am disappointed by the paper’s Sept. 21 mischaracterization of my neighborhood’s opposition to new student housing in the residential areas across from campus (“Wake Forest Students are Advised to be More Respectful to Their Neighbors”). The lawn signs referred to in the article do not object to students but to new student housing. My neighbors and I are specifically responding to the threat of new housing development on Freds Road (perpendicular to Friendship Circle). A 15-acre forest has been purchased by College Corner Properties (it is held by the recently created “Freds Road LLC,” owned by James Carros, husband of CCP’s owner Ashley Carros), and it is very likely that the owners will clear-cut the land to build the kind of cheap, disposable housing that now blights Polo road just north of campus. This is what we oppose: the destruction of our neighborhood, not by individual students but by a real estate developer who has no hesitation about ending what has been a tranquil way of life for generations of residents. We also object to the way that the developer’s project is hinged to the university’s broader expansion—it’s self-declared right to claim any and every acre of Winston Salem as “Deactown.”

Students are hardly the beginning or end of the threat to our neighborhood, though I understand why they are everyone’s presumed antagonists. It’s easy to obscure the university’s encroachment into the residential neighborhood over the decades by focusing on individual students’ behavior, as if it was simply a matter of conduct and personal responsibility. However, the issue is not how students behave but how and why the university leans on the local area to absorb the housing problems created by its admissions and growth plan. Yes, many students living in the area have parties, make a lot of noise, discard trash along the road and on lawns, and generally disrupt the 9-5 lives of their adult neighbors. That’s not unique to Wake Forest and it’s been true of students as long as there have been students (it was true when I was a student. Hell, I was that student). Meanwhile, my adult, home-owning neighbors run their power tools at all hours of the day, spewing out

noise and air pollution. The truth is, it’s hard for all of us to be good neighbors, and being a good neighbor is a constantly negotiated task. These are the ages-old problems of neighbors and neighborhoods, cited in Leviticus no less, which finally tells us to love the neighbor as we love ourselves, paraphrased by the Jewish sage Hillel as “that which is hateful to you, do not do unto your neighbor,” and paraphrased by me as simply, “don’t be a jerk, and you know exactly what I mean by ‘jerk’.” This ethics of the neighbor are easy enough to sum up because of the straightforward logic of substitution: do for me what you’d want me to do for you. But the politics of the neighbor are difficult: where we live and how we live are determined by a political economy over which most of us have no control. In a city where the biggest economic and political driver is Wake Forest, the university creates the conditions that the rest of us have to live in. Given that the university’s over-admission of students all but mandates that students live in the neighborhood, it has created the conditions that increase demand for property, and which facilitate the spread of students onto my block.