"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Letter to the Editor: Who cares about a silly number? I want to become a Demon Deacon more than ever

Prospective student Connor Kerin says the U.S. News & World Report rankings didn’t attract him to Wake Forest
Connor Kerin
October 17, 2023
Prospective+student+Connor+Kerin+says+Wake+Forests+drop+in+the+U.S.+News+%26+World+Report+rankings+didnt+diminish+his+desire+to+be+a+Demon+Deacon.
Evan Harris
Prospective student Connor Kerin says Wake Forest’s drop in the U.S. News & World Report rankings didn’t diminish his desire to be a Demon Deacon.

Dear Wake Forest Community,

As an early-decision applicant to your school, I write to you as a stressed-out senior going through the college admissions process. I’m not a student at Wake Forest yet, but hopefully, by the time you read this, I will officially be a Demon Deacon.

As a prospective student, I can offer a point of view on the recent U.S. News & World Report ranking decrease that many others cannot. The answer to the question of “What attracted you to Wake Forest in the first place?” is fresh in my mind as I check my application portal every chance I get, anxiously awaiting a decision.

To organize my thoughts, I wrote a list titled “Why My Mind Looks South” and explained in detail a few of the reasons why I’m choosing Wake Forest. These are reasons that the folks at U.S. News & World Report sadly don’t use in their criteria. 

Story continues below advertisement
  1. I want my professors to know me — not just my name or test scores. I want them to know who I am, what I like, where I’m from and what I want to do with this life. My interviewer told me a story about her professor coming up to her at a football game a few weeks ago, after she had graduated, asking questions as if they were close friends. I envy this relationship and view it as a vital part of being successful in college. I know I would find it at Wake Forest.
  2. I want a place that people care about. When I wear my Wake Forest hat around, so many people come up to me asking if I’m a current student. “Hopefully very soon” I reply with a big smile. They go on to tell their story or the story of their brother, daughter, son, niece or nephew who enjoyed their years on campus. It’s amazing how long people can talk when they’re passionate about something. People care about Wake Forest to a different extent than they do about other places.
  3. I want to work with faculty and staff who are true masters at their craft. As a writer, I want to be part of an English department that is filled with people who have advanced degrees and storied careers. When I go on the Wake Forest website I see faculty that have written novels, won awards, have MAs, PhDs and even honorary degrees from other institutions.
  4. I want to go somewhere that believes in what they stand for. Pro Humanitate at its core means helping others. I see this in the university’s new Early Action option for first-generation students, which will provide more opportunities.

So, it wasn’t a silly number dictated by irrelevant criteria that attracted me to Wake Forest. It was the many other factors that made Wake Forest special. Hope to see you on campus in September!

Go Deacs,

Connor Kerin
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
Terms for officers and senators elected today will begin on April 26.
Letter to the Editor: Elections Comission must not rig another election
Letter to the Editor: A failure of memory and a lack of intention
Letter to the Editor: A failure of memory and a lack of intention
Signs advocating against student housing do not target students, but developers, writes Professor Dean Franco.
Letter to the Editor: "Deactown" threatens property rights
A graphic with a black background featuring the OGB logo and the words letter to the editor.
Letter to the editor regarding college tips article
Ally Swartzberg speaks in Wait Chapel.
A Letter from Former Student Body President Ally Swartzberg
Students exhibit Pro Humanitate ethos
More in Opinion
College is the time to foster new beliefs, make your own decisions, and challenge yourself.
Divided politics at Wake create room for growth
The Math & Stats Center in Manchester Hall is a resource for students who need help in their mathematics courses.
Unraveling the equation: Why is math hated?
ChatGPT shows that AI has become a staple of modern life, and it isnt going anywhere.
It’s time for Wake Forest to turn to Chat GPT
Sophomore Leilei “Ray” Pu performs a song on the Chinese pipa before a crowd of spectators.
Editorial: Celebrations bring vibrancy to campus
No element of the situation involving Dr. Omaar Hena, including the Title IX investigation reported by the Old Gold & Black last spring, has been addressed by the university or Hena.
Accountability must be taken for Omaar Hena situation
Police guard the entrance of a New York courthouse during Trumps first arraignment (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
Oval Offense: You’re backfired
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *