Letter to the Editor: Who cares about a silly number? I want to become a Demon Deacon more than ever

Evan Harris Prospective student Connor Kerin says Wake Forest’s drop in the U.S. News & World Report rankings didn’t diminish his desire to be a Demon Deacon.

Dear Wake Forest Community,

As an early-decision applicant to your school, I write to you as a stressed-out senior going through the college admissions process. I’m not a student at Wake Forest yet, but hopefully, by the time you read this, I will officially be a Demon Deacon.

As a prospective student, I can offer a point of view on the recent U.S. News & World Report ranking decrease that many others cannot. The answer to the question of “What attracted you to Wake Forest in the first place?” is fresh in my mind as I check my application portal every chance I get, anxiously awaiting a decision.

To organize my thoughts, I wrote a list titled “Why My Mind Looks South” and explained in detail a few of the reasons why I’m choosing Wake Forest. These are reasons that the folks at U.S. News & World Report sadly don’t use in their criteria.

I want my professors to know me — not just my name or test scores. I want them to know who I am, what I like, where I’m from and what I want to do with this life. My interviewer told me a story about her professor coming up to her at a football game a few weeks ago, after she had graduated, asking questions as if they were close friends. I envy this relationship and view it as a vital part of being successful in college. I know I would find it at Wake Forest. I want a place that people care about. When I wear my Wake Forest hat around, so many people come up to me asking if I’m a current student. “Hopefully very soon” I reply with a big smile. They go on to tell their story or the story of their brother, daughter, son, niece or nephew who enjoyed their years on campus. It’s amazing how long people can talk when they’re passionate about something. People care about Wake Forest to a different extent than they do about other places. I want to work with faculty and staff who are true masters at their craft. As a writer, I want to be part of an English department that is filled with people who have advanced degrees and storied careers. When I go on the Wake Forest website I see faculty that have written novels, won awards, have MAs, PhDs and even honorary degrees from other institutions. I want to go somewhere that believes in what they stand for. Pro Humanitate at its core means helping others. I see this in the university’s new Early Action option for first-generation students, which will provide more opportunities.

So, it wasn’t a silly number dictated by irrelevant criteria that attracted me to Wake Forest. It was the many other factors that made Wake Forest special. Hope to see you on campus in September!

Go Deacs,

Connor Kerin