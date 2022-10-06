Demon Deacons bounce back in ACC play

Wake Forest bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Clemson with a statement win against Florida State in Tallahassee.

After falling behind 7-0 after the game’s first drive, the Demon Deacons stepped up in all areas to score 28 unanswered points and win by a final score of 31-21. For its efforts, Wake Forest was awarded the No. 15 slot in both the coaches’ poll and the AP poll.

There was a lot of uncertainty heading into this contest. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and with Florida State canceling classes, many wondered if the game would be postponed or moved to a neutral site. However, the game went on as scheduled, and Wake Forest continued to put the nation on notice – and put to rest any concerns after last week’s loss.

“Last week was a soul-crusher, and I certainly had concerns with our ability to get them back,” Head Coach Dave Clawson said. “They just put in a great week of work and prepared, and came down here expecting to win.”

On the first drive, Florida State marched down the field and quickly found wide-open gaps in the Wake Forest defense. Defense has continued to be a liability for the Demon Deacons, and giving up some big plays early quickly shifted the momentum toward the Seminoles.

Although we are in Week 5, penalties continue to be a problem for Wake Forest – especially holding penalties. On the first drive, Clawson took a gamble and went for it on fourth down, and the offense converted — only for it to be called back for a holding penalty. Wake Forest finally got going on their second offense series. Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hart- man connected with his favorite target, redshirt junior wide receiver A.T. Perry, on three occasions for a total of 42 yards. Running back Christian Turner capped off the 84-yard drive, punching it on the goal-line stand on fourth and goal for his third touchdown on the year. The Wake Forest defense shut down Florida State on their next series and put the ball back in the hands of their offense.