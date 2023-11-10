"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Sullivan: It ain’t 2018 anymore

A bowl berth is not looking likely for Wake Forest football
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
November 10, 2023
Mitch+Griffis+looks+at+the+Memorial+Stadium+crowd+during+the+Oct.+7%2C+2023%2C+road+game+against+Clemson.
Evan Harris
Mitch Griffis looks at the Memorial Stadium crowd during the Oct. 7, 2023, road game against Clemson.

During his weekly pressers, Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson likes to draw parallels between his current team and his 2018 team. Both teams started 2-0 (wins against Tulane and Towson in 2018, wins against Elon and Vanderbilt in 2023), both teams lost to Clemson and FSU (the 2018 combined point differential was 81 as opposed to this season’s modest 30), and both teams were 4-5 headed into their November matchups against NC State.

Besides Clawson’s consistent coaching staff and similar schedules, similarities between the two teams end there. 

The roster has been totally overhauled (only Michael Jurgens, a sixth-year guard, and Spencer Clapp, a seventh-year tackle, remain), offensive efficiency has plummeted (the 2023 team averages 10.7 fewer points per game, 99.6 fewer yards per game and has seen a 17.7% drop in red-zone touchdowns compared to 2018) and the team seems unable to seal the deal in winnable away games (the team is 1-3 on the road, including two one-possession losses to Clemson and Duke).

“Obviously, I want to go out and win 11 games,” Jurgens said on Tuesday. “I want to win the division, I want to win the ACC and all of that, and it’s never going to not hurt to do that, but you’re always looking for ways to get better. I think that this team has really found a way to kind of grow from adversity and come closer together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unless that team bond can translate to wins, adversity will continue. 

There is still a chance for the Demon Deacons to extend the ACC’s second-longest bowl appearance streak to eight years, but that would require two wins in the last three weeks. One of those wins will have to be on the road, either against Sam Hartman and No. 22 Notre Dame (7-3) — the Fighting Irish have not lost a home game in November since 2016 — or against Syracuse (4-5, 0-5) in the cavernous Carrier Dome.

The path to bowl eligibility is a rugged trail, but it’s not unmarked.

The 2018 Demon Deacons wound up beating their in-state rival, the then-No. 22 NC State, 27-23 in Raleigh before losing 34-13 to Pittsburgh at home and demolishing Duke on the road in a 59-7 rout to end the season. The 6-6 Wake Forest team was invited to the Birmingham Bowl, where the Demon Deacons defeated Memphis 37-34 and secured a winning record. They’ve done it once before, can they do it again?

It’s no longer 2018, so probably not.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
Jasheen Davis (No. 30) celebrates a strip sack in the first quarter. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
‘It’s a shame:’ Costly fourth-quarter mistakes erase Wake Forest lead
Football travels west of the Mississippi River four times over the next six years. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
ACC restructures football schedule after SMU, Cal and Stanford join
The Seminoles defense brings down Mitch Griffis. The Wake Forest quarterback was sacked four times on Saturday.
Football disappoints, falls 41-16 to Seminoles
Third-string quarterback, former running back and safety, Santino Marucci throws a pass in his first career college start. Marucci finished 12-21 for 151 yards, 1 TD and 2 INT.
Cheek: Backups provide best opportunity for bowl berth
Luke Petitbon and the Wake Forest offense celebrate on the field.
Mamma Mia! Marucci Makes Most of Opportunity
Michael Kern surveys his options from the pocket. The redshirt junior replaced starter Mitch Griffis during the second quarter. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Football in freefall after loss to Virginia Tech
More in Sports
Cameron Hildreth puts up a falling shot while driving to the basket. The junior guard led all scorers with 33 points during Monday’s opener.
Men’s basketball rises from Phoenix’s ashes
Redshirt freshman Kate Deeble looks towards the basket in Monday night’s season opener. The guard finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Women’s basketball beats Wofford in season opener
Senior Garrison Tubbs lands a header off of a corner kick in the first half.
Men’s soccer falls in ACC Quarterfinals
Brooke Wilson receives All-ACC honors from conference commissioner Jim Phillips after finishing in 18th place with a time of 20:21.1.
Women's XC's goal just out of reach at ACC Championships
Joe O’Brien (left) and Luke Tewalt (right) pose with their All-ACC medals after Friday morning’s conference championship meet (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Men's XC can't repeat as conference champs after roster reset
Wake Forest celebrates its fifth ACC Atlantic division title in the previous nine years.
Men’s soccer clinches division title, earns No. 2 ACC Tournament seed
About the Contributor
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a senior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Journalism and Art History. He enjoys long walks on the beach, dancing like no one is watching and "committing to the bit".
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *