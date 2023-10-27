"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Cheek: Backups provide best opportunity for bowl berth

Santino Marucci’s comeback victory against Pittsburgh deserves more than a pat on the back
Julien Cheek, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
Third-string+quarterback%2C+former+running+back+and+safety%2C+Santino+Marucci+throws+a+pass+in+his+first+career+college+start.+Marucci+finished+12-21+for+151+yards%2C+1+TD+and+2+INT.+%0A
Evan Harris
Third-string quarterback, former running back and safety, Santino Marucci throws a pass in his first career college start. Marucci finished 12-21 for 151 yards, 1 TD and 2 INT.

On 3rd & 8 with 55 seconds left in the ballgame, Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux appeared to ice the game by picking up the first down on an option play. It seemed like the disappointing story of Wake Forest’s 2023 season had added another chapter — so much so that my friends and I started to walk up the stairs, leaving to beat the traffic. 

But the stadium announcer stated that Veilleux had not in fact picked up the first down and instead was called short by a yard, giving Wake Forest another chance to win the game. In a beautiful twist of irony, Wake Forest got this opportunity because of the rule brought about by Kenny Pickett’s fake slide in the 2021 ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. Needless to say, we ran back to our seats. 

This game was a slow burner. The first half was both a defensive slug fest and a display of offensive ineptitude. It was pretty obvious that Head Coach Dave Clawson didn’t trust first-time starter and third-stringer Santino Marucci to throw a lot, shown by a disparity of 16 run plays to seven pass attempts in the first half. Wake Forest even ran the ball on a 3rd & 10, a complete sign of distrust. It is understandable though. 

In the past couple of weeks, the Demon Deacons’ biggest opponent has been themselves. Turnovers and negative plays plagued the offense, which led to increased pressure on the Wake Forest defense to get more stops and put the team on their back. The previous three games against Georgia Tech, Clemson and Virginia Tech all shared the same plague of turnovers and relying on the defense to attempt to win games. Those three games also had more attempted passes than the game against Pittsburgh, giving opposing defenses more opportunities to pass rush against Wake Forest’s poor pass protection.

Story continues below advertisement

The gameplan shifted this past Saturday against Pittsburgh, leaning more on a run game that had shown flashes of brilliance — like in the Sept. 9 matchup against Vanderbilt — but had faltered the past two weeks. Demond Claiborne excelled with the higher workload, rushing 14 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a single reception for 22 yards. I think it is time for Claiborne to be the lead back. While he has been more productive than Justice Ellison, Claiborne is listed behind Ellison on the depth chart.

The switch was not entirely effective, as displayed by the low scoring, but it meant that Wake Forest did not beat themselves at all during the first half. They were content with running on all three downs and then punting to an equally bad Pittsburgh offense in an attempt to force Pittsburgh to make mistakes. They did not, but Pittsburgh also failed to score after their first drive during the first half. 

The stalemate continued through the third quarter, but the game opened up in the fourth quarter, mostly out of necessity. While it looked like neither team wanted to win, someone had to. After falling behind 10-7 early in the fourth quarter — courtesy of a 41-yard field goal by Pittsburgh kicker Ben Sauls — Wake Forest fans inside the stadium were uneasy. It was pretty well understood that the same offense that had produced only seven points in 45 minutes of play was expected to come to life and win the game. And surprisingly, they did. 

Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero finally allowed Marucci to use his arm to move the offense down the field. Marucci was not perfect — or even great — but his arm proved enough to get the job done. His trust in his receivers to make 50-50 plays worked just well enough to scratch out a win. He threw interceptions — one into double coverage in the third quarter and another head scratcher with 1:03 remaining in the game, which nearly lost Wake Forest the game —  but he redeemed himself, with a clutch, methodical final drive and eventual go-ahead strike to tight end Cameron Hite with seven seconds left.

I think Marucci has earned the right to start as quarterback against No. 4 Florida State. He played well enough for his first career game as a starter that he should get another opportunity. We have seen what Mitch Griffis did with the offense, and it was laden with turnovers and not enough to get wins over ACC competition. I liked what Michael Kern did in his short time as quarterback against Virginia Tech, but he is nursing a hurt shoulder that will sideline him for a while. For now it should be Marucci.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
Luke Petitbon and the Wake Forest offense celebrate on the field.
Mamma Mia! Marucci Makes Most of Opportunity
Michael Kern surveys his options from the pocket. The redshirt junior replaced starter Mitch Griffis during the second quarter. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Football in freefall after loss to Virginia Tech
Head Coach Dave Clawson speaks passionately with one of the referees.
Turnovers sting as football falls to the Yellow Jackets
Taylor Morin reels in one of two touchdowns of the day. Morin finished the game with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Football avoids trainwreck, conducts comeback against Old Dominion
Sam Hartman talks on the phone to offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio during the Nov. 5, 2022 game against NC State. Hartman was 29-of-48 for 397 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the 30-21 loss.
The cost of the college football spotlight
Wake Forest takes on Old Dominion in September 2021. In that matchup, the Demon Deacons defeated the Monarchs 42-10.
How easy will it be for football to topple the Monarchs?
More in Sports
Jahlane Forbes moves the ball upfield.
Men’s soccer draws against Notre Dame
Sisters Emily, left, and Abbie Colton, right, were literally matched up against each other at the midfielder position during the Wake Forest-UNC soccer match on Oct. 13, 2023.
‘It’s a full circle moment:’ Colton sisters face off during Wake Forest-UNC soccer match
Babacar Niang dribbles past two Robert Morris defenders.
Men’s soccer’s win streak reaches eight games
Emily Murphy dribbles the ball past the UNC defense in Wake Forest’s 1-1 draw Friday night.
Women’s soccer earns 'bittersweet' draw with No. 3 UNC
The 10 competing teams are shown at the commercial preview ahead of the tournament (Courtesy of SportsPro).
Batra: Cricket World Cup season is upon us
Wake Forest women’s soccer sits at 8-2-3 (2-2-2) on the season.
Women’s soccer falls from rankings after road trip
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *