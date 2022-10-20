A case for Ted Budd – Pierce Sandlin

Regardless of your political inclinations, it is undeniable that the upcoming midterm elections will be pivotal in shaping the next decade.

As someone from Texas who goes to college in North Carolina, I had to determine the state in which I should cast my vote. This decision was simple, as my vote is worth more in North Carolina due to its nature as a swing state. And when November comes, I am confident that electing Ted Budd to the U.S. Senate will be best for America’s future.

Representative Budd, who currently serves North Carolina’s 13th district, has earned my vote because he brings an outside perspective to the Senate. In a room full of attorneys, his background in business and theology will allow for the presentation of new ideas to a largely homogenous group. As the strengths of diversity are increasingly made clear to the world, it is vital to consider the necessity of electing public officials who possess diverse educational and vocational backgrounds.

Representative Budd seems to be one of the few members of congress who has maintained a desire to ensure a balanced budget. Currently, the U.S. national debt is around $31 trillion, and members of both parties seem to have forgotten the importance of a balanced budget. The evidence for this lies in Budd’s support for an amendment under which three-fifths of both houses of Congress would have to agree to spend in excess of a balanced budget.

Budd also supports a bill to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible — it is essential for Americans to take care of each other in desperate times. This compassion for others necessitates finding ways to give Americans the prescription drugs they need. Budd recognizes this necessity and is attempting to secure our nation’s posterity by finding ways to provide Americans with the tools needed to live healthier lives.

Budd also has a track record of standing up for American industry, which grows ever more critical as American hegemony wanes. As other nations’ economic and military threats loom, the United States must ensure that critical industries maintain domestic production. On September 29, Budd proposed a bill to close a loophole that allowed chip producers receiving federal funds to move production abroad. Semiconductors are vital to most modern technology, but other nations, mainly in East Asia, manufacture the vast majority of the world’s supply. The results would be disastrous if another country ever cut off our access to purchasing chips. Therefore, I applaud Budd for his attempt to protect this domestic industry, as semiconductors are the lifeline of the modern American economy.

In recent years, a familiar choice has faced the American public: to vote for one immoral politician or the other. Yet, I believe that Ted Budd’s background can change this trend, as it has taught him a great deal about morality and American values, leading to a humble self-perception. Budd and I are both members of Two Cities Church in Winston-Salem. Knowing the values of this church, I can be comforted in knowing that Ted Budd has similar beliefs to me. I am therefore inclined to believe that Budd is an honorable man and that he relates to the average American far more than most politicians.

Ultimately, Ted Budd’s track record and background have given me confidence that he is what America needs right now. His values will guide political discourse more civilly — if elected, future Senator Budd can alter the cruelty and vitriol that have embodied so much of American politics over the past decade. I believe that Budd can lead us into a brighter future.