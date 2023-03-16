The media that got us through quarantine

For the first time in modern history, it was in the public’s best interest to stay indoors and do nothing

Encouraged to stay indoors, many turned to media to pass the time.

For the first time in modern history, it was in the public’s best interest to stay indoors and do nothing. As a result, people flocked to media for comfort and familiarity in such a turbulent time. More than ever before people watched, read and consumed at record rates to stave off quarantine boredom.

Luckily, in the streaming age, there was more content than ever before to pick from. Word-of-mouth helped spread the influence of TV shows like “Tiger King” which became immediate quarantine iconography, wowing audiences with absurdly entertaining antics.

Independent media like John Krasnksi’s “Some Good News” gave many people an outlet for seeking affirming news in the midst of political strife and increasing mortality statistics.

Video games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” gave users a chance to escape to their own island and start from scratch, constructing a newer, cuter reality.

Despite the halt in tours and recording, 2020 proved to be no slouch for music releases. Phoebe Bridgers’ totemic “Punisher” will likely go down as one of the preeminent albums of the 2020s and Fiona Apple netted the first score of 10 from Pitchfork in a decade.

Below we’ve highlighted the art, movies, music and media that guided us through those bleak months of quarantine.

Music

Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush”; Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”; Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Movies

“The Lighthouse”; “Tenet”; “King of Staten Island”; “Soul”

TV

“Tiger King”; “Ozark”; “Outer Banks”; “Stranger Things”

Video games

“Among Us”; “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”