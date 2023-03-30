WSPD captain: Gunfire at Forsyth Tech came from visiting high-school student

This remains a developing story. The Old Gold & Black will provide updates as they are available.

Winston-Salem Police say they have identified the source of gunfire that was reported earlier today at Forsyth Technical Community College. Capt. Shelley Lovejoy said that 18-year-old high school student Shannon Pitts fired a singular shot into his hand in a restroom at the Strickland Center, where he was attending a college and career readiness event.

Pitts was in possession of a firearm at Forsyth Tech, according to Lovejoy. Lovejoy also said that appropriate charges are being evaluated, and police are still trying to determine if the shot was intentional or accidental.

Pitts, who attends Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, was one of more than 600 high school seniors from Forsyth County and Stokes County schools attending the event, called “FOCUS,” according to Dr. Janet N. Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech. He is now being treated at a local medical facility for the non-life-threatening injury. No other victims have been identified

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) superintendent Tricia McManus said at the press conference that the school district also has about 400 students who attend Forsyth Tech Early and Middle College and are on the campus every school day. WSFCS begin spring break tomorrow so students will not be in class tomorrow or next week.

“I want to make sure that as our students return, any student that may face anxiety, that will experience anxiety and trauma because of the events today — because it is extremely traumatic — that they are able to see a counselor the minute they return to our schools,” McManus said at the press conference. “We will have our counselors and our social workers available to help them.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department says this remains an open and active investigation.

