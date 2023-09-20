"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
(Courtesy of Wake Forest)

Wake Forest falls out of the top 30 in latest US News rankings

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
Sam Hartman talks on the phone to offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio during the Nov. 5, 2022 game against NC State. Hartman was 29-of-48 for 397 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the 30-21 loss.

The cost of the college football spotlight

4
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

5
Wake Forest Baptist, and the story of its closing, reflects broader debates and conflict in the Baptist tradition and in Christianity as a whole (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

The Final Word

Follow Us on Twitter

Men’s soccer extinguishes the Flames

Demon Deacons score three goals, gain three points against Liberty
Aaron Nataline, Sports Editor
September 20, 2023
Senior+Jahlane+Forbes+extends+to+steal+the+ball+from+Liberty.
Isabella Parolini
Senior Jahlane Forbes extends to steal the ball from Liberty.

A physical match between the No. 14 Demon Deacons (4-1-3, 0-1-1 ACC) and the Liberty Flames (5-2, 0-0) on Tuesday night at Spry Stadium resulted in a 3-1 victory for the home squad. With Wake Forest players draped in green jerseys to raise awareness for those with mental health struggles, the clashes with Liberty’s red kits brought color to the contest’s action.

Officials dished out four yellow cards during the game, with the home team receiving one and the Flame three. One of Liberty’s warnings came after their forward, Lucas Kelly, got involved in a scuffle with several Demon Deacons.

Just before the second-half scuffle, the teams exchanged scores over a span of six minutes. Down 2-0 with just four shots — compared to Wake Forest’s 10 in the first half — Liberty took advantage of a corner kick in the 53rd minute, and Kelly headed in their first goal of the match. The Demon Deacons responded when sophomore Vlad Walent floated the ball over a cluttered 18-yard box for Sidney Paris. The junior allowed himself one touch with his chest before chipping the ball off of the goalkeeper and into the netting. 

The scoreboard read 3-1 for Liberty’s kickoff, and less than a minute later, the video monitor displayed players from both teams shouting and shoving on the far sideline. The crowd, which had a sizable Liberty contingent, became animated at the sight, especially after Kelly received his team’s third yellow card of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams embraced the physicality of the game, but Liberty (23 fouls to Wake Forest’s seven) brought a style of defense that was particularly energetic. The Flames’ Leo Conneh and Gabe Findley challenged every buildup Wake Forest mustered, no matter the direction in which the ball was moving.

Liberty moved the same on offense, which was all breakaways. On one counterattack, they would have earned another goal if Jahlane Forbes hadn’t caught up to the Flame in a race down the field that brought spectators to their feet. While the defender managed to interrupt a potentially lethal cross, both Forbes and the Liberty player went down on the play. Forbes did not return but walked off on his own power, however, not before he waited for a trainer to help his opponent off of the field, an act of sportsmanship despite the intensity of the game. 

The Demon Deacons struggled to cross the field with the pressure on their fullbacks for the first 10 minutes, but junior Roald Mitchell took advantage of the eager defense twice in the first half. 

Sophomore Cooper Flax attempts a shot on the goal. (Isabella Parolini)

In the 13th minute, senior Colin Thomas fought off two defenders at the right side of the six-yard box to turn and skip the ball across to sophomore Cooper Flax, who had his shot repelled by a defender. The ball flew at junior Roald Mitchell, who volleyed it straight into the right side of the goal for Wake Forest’s first score.

Mitchell secured his brace and his seventh goal of the season in the 28th minute. Redshirt junior Cristian Escribano gave the Flames’ left flank a change of pace and beat them to the attacking third. He slipped the ball forward to Mitchell, whose dribbling split one pair of defenders and whose low shot split another pair to land in the right corner of the goal. 

The scoring opportunities on which Wake Forest capitalized came in large waves. The Demon Deacons outshot Liberty 16-11, and 10 of those shots came in the first half. Wake Forest’s control of possession came down to ruling the pace of the midfield, where freshman Liam O’Gara often settled the offense before buildups. Senior Hosei Kijima took the lead from there with crosses that accelerated the Demon Deacons’ attacks. 

In the last 20 minutes, Wake Forest chose to settle defensively and sit on their two-score lead. Junior goalkeeper Trace Alpin totaled four saves, with two diving plays in that home stretch. He pinned the last shot of the game with just 20 seconds remaining.

With the Demon Deacons having defeated the leader of the Ohio Valley Conference, they now look ahead to Clemson (5-2-1, 1-0 ACC). Wake Forest will host its conference rival at home on Friday, Sept. 22  at 6 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Sidney Paris (22) defends a Syracuse player during Saturday’s match. Paris scored Wake Forest’s only goal on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
Men’s soccer and Syracuse battle to a thrilling draw
Senior defender Garrison Tubbs fights for positioning with a Gardner-Webb player on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
No. 20 men's soccer blanks Gardner-Webb
Emily Murphy (No. 35) has gotten comfortable in the old gold and black, scoring her third goal of the season against URI (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Women's soccer goes 1-0 in rain-shortened road trip
Roald Mitchell races for the ball against Furman. The junior forward notched a hat trick in the game.
Men's soccer draws, then dominates in last weekend before ACC play
Emily Morris (in white) prepares to strike the ball.
Women's soccer takes the wind out of Iona's Gaels
Midfielders Anna Swanson (left) and Carly Wilson (right) celebrate on the field (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Women's soccer notches a pair of wins on the road
More in Sports
Jao Ituka takes the ball into the paint against Appalachian State on Dec. 14, 2022.
Ituka to miss 4-6 months with injury
Taylor Morin reels in one of two touchdowns of the day. Morin finished the game with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Football avoids trainwreck, conducts comeback against Old Dominion
Sam Hartman talks on the phone to offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio during the Nov. 5, 2022 game against NC State. Hartman was 29-of-48 for 397 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the 30-21 loss.
The cost of the college football spotlight
Wake Forest takes on Old Dominion in September 2021. In that matchup, the Demon Deacons defeated the Monarchs 42-10.
How easy will it be for football to topple the Monarchs?
Tate Carney celebrates after a touchdown run.
Kennedy: Three (or four) stars in football's week two win
Tate Carney runs into the end zone during the second quarter of Saturday’s game. The redshirt freshman finished the game with 13 rushes, 117 yards and a touchdown.
Football outruns bad weather, Vanderbilt defense
About the Contributor
Aaron Nataline, Sports Editor
Aaron Nataline is a junior from Cranford, NJ majoring in Psychology with a minor in journalism. He spends most of his time dominating the paint at the basketball courts or shamelessly watching reality TV shows.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *