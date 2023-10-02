"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Student Government report: Sept. 26

A new campus climate survey and new UCC counselors are coming soon
Chloe Edelman, Contributing Writer
October 2, 2023
(Courtesy of Student Government)

New Campus Climate Survey

There will be another campus climate survey distributed this academic year, similar to the sexual assault Campus Climate Survey sent out in the 2021-2022 academic year. This year’s survey will be released in February and will assess campus climate on diversity, equity and inclusion. In collaboration with Wake’s “Realizing Inclusion, Diversity and Equity” (RIDE) program the survey will allow for an assessment of success in ongoing investment in inclusive excellence. 

UCC and SHS Expansion

The University Counseling Center and Student Health Services will be hiring new mental health professional positions by the end of the month, allowing for expanded appointment openings in both the UCC and the SHS psychiatry departments. The UCC is bringing on a clinical case manager, staff psychologist and behavioral health specialist, according to Wake Forest Student Body President Jackson Buttler. 

First-Year Senators

First-year elections for Student Senate are currently underway.

Study Space Survey

The Student Government survey on study spaces is currently live. Through this survey, Student Government wants to know how students study and whether they have enough access to the spaces they need to succeed. Fill it out here

Upcoming Events:

  • The Major/Minor Fair is coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Underclassmen are encouraged to attend and explore all the major options Wake Forest has to offer. 
  • This year marks the 100th anniversary of Student Government at Wake Forest. If you are a leader of a campus organization, Student Government is looking for your input on celebrations being planned for the occasion.

Correction Oct. 2, 2023: A previous version of this article contained two items that were factually inaccurate. Those inaccuracies have been removed.
