Hit the Bricks breaks fundraising record

Hit the Bricks raised a record-breaking $301,722 for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund on Oct. 5. The money was raised by 116 participating teams, 1,752 participants and a grand total of 21,605 laps around the upper quad.

For the past three years, the fundraiser event has broken its own record for money raised from the previous year.

“There’s some competitive spirit,” Hit the Bricks Executive Director Abby Draeger said. “You’re racing against each other, but you also can sort of feel the energy that it’s for a common goal. And I think it’s pretty unique that you can have some competitiveness, but also ultimately collaborate for something pretty special and unifying.”

The annual relay race is one of Wake Forest’s most cherished and successful philanthropic events. Since 2003, it has brought together campus organizations to complete as many laps around Hearn Plaza as possible to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The money raised supports the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“This event shows how powerful people can be when they all work together,” Draeger said. “I also think it shows how philanthropically oriented Wake Forest is that there’s an event like this that involves over 1,700 participants, and everyone comes out on a Thursday in between classes to support each other and the cause. It’s pretty powerful that students care this much about the event.”

Brian Piccolo played football for the Demon Deacons and went on to play in the National Football League for four seasons for the Chicago Bears before he was diagnosed with embryonal cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that took his life at the age of 26. Piccolo’s name and legacy, however, have continued on through his family, friends and thriving nonprofit organization that, since its inception in 1970, has committed $10 million dollars for cancer research.

In addition to students and faculty running laps, the event involved other games, such as bean bag toss and students casually throwing around a football. Throughout the entire day, there was live music that kept everyone’s spirits high and played upbeat, lively songs.

“People come in between classes or even skip classes to spend time on [Hearn Plaza] and run around [Hearn Plaza] for a cause that they care about,” said Ava Balsinger, co–chair for the HTB engagement committee. “We have this event in the beginning of October so that the weather is very nice and people can be outside, getting exercise and spending time with their friends.”

Senior Lily Matthews added, “Today has been amazing because every organization is coming together with all different groups of people to unite the community for a phenomenal cause.”