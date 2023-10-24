At forum, students discuss campus memorial to remember enslavement

Seventeen students gathered in Benson 401 Wednesday evening to share their thoughts on what a campus memorial to “remember and honor the humanity of the enslaved [people] who worked for or were sold to benefit the University” should look like.

The event is the first of two student fora on the subject, with the next forum scheduled for Nov. 2. Two faculty fora have already been held, with a third scheduled for Nov. 14. The Slavery, Race and Memory Project facilitated all of the fora in conjunction with Baskervill, the firm Wake Forest has hired to construct the eventual memorial, for which there are no concrete plans.

“I feel as though dialogue like this is going to be continuously needed as far as raising awareness and not only getting things like monuments and artifacts like this built but also allowing Wake Forest students and the Wake Forest community to have an impact,” freshman Hunter Goins, who attended the event, said.

According to Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. José Villalba, Baskervill will continue to meet with shareholders on our campus and with communities near Wake Forest’s original campus in Wake Forest, N.C. The Steering Committee for the Slavery, Race and Memory Project will also publish feedback forms on its website in the coming weeks, Villalba said. Following that, per Villalba, Baskervill will “synthesize and analyze” the data they have collected. According to Baskervill Chairman Burt Pinnock, the firm will return, tentatively in the Spring 2024 semester, with a recommendation.

“I do encourage participation [in future events]…,” Pinnock said. “I think most people expect [the event] to be about some design that’s already done…[but] it’s about participating in the process.”

Students share their thoughts

Of the students in attendance, all but one were freshmen who attended for a class. On the left side of the room were freshmen in Dr. Cindy McPeters’ Writing 111 class on the rhetoric of memory, and on the right were students in Dr. Lisa Blee’s First-Year Seminar on “memorial contentions.”

“It’s good that a professor will tell you to come, because I think it starts with that engagement, even if [students are] maybe ‘told to come here,’” Sonny Joy-Hogg, project designer with Baskervill, said. “Hopefully, it sparked conversation within those that came that they now want to go and talk and bring it up more to their students. So even if it was five people, the impact of having people respond and actually listen, that’s all that mattered. And I think we did get that today.”

Many students who spoke with the Old Gold & Black after the event agreed that a memorial was necessary to address the harms caused by the university.

“I think that there is an ugly past that this university is built on,” said freshman Sid Prakash, “and I think remembering that and [having] open discourse about that is really important and could be really enriching, especially from an education standpoint.”

Freshman Micah Owens said that he would like to see a big memorial on campus so that it will stand out from the other, smaller memorials on campus.

“I think one thing I thought of was…a stage to…recreate the selling scene [of an auction where the university sold 16 enslaved people],” Owens said. “So, like, have a stage that would have seats that people could actually sit in, so you could get that real feel [of the auction.]”

Senior Nishka Hajela said that she wished students got to have more time for open discussion. Most feedback was collected via QR codes, though there was time for students to discuss the university’s history regarding slavery and what a memorial might look like.

“I don’t think students are going to use the QR code to put in what they think,” Hajela said.

The university’s history of slavery, and its history of grappling with it

Toward the beginning of the event, Baskervill played an audio the firm produced detailing Wake Forest’s history with enslavement, racism and desegregation. The audio’s narration began in 1821, when Calvin Jones purchased 615 acres, which he named Wake Forest. The audio ends in 2020, when the President’s Commission on Race, Equity and Community recommended renaming roads and buildings that bore the name of Wake Forest’s third president, Washington Manly Wingate, an enslaver who facilitated the aforementioned sale of 16 human beings.

See below for the audio’s full timeline with added context from the Old Gold & Black.

The audio’s timeline 1821 Dr. Calvin Jones, formerly of Massachusetts, purchases 615 acres of land, which he later calls Wake Forest. Jones, who married into a slaveholding, North Carolinian family, enslaved 20 people.

1827 Samuel Wait moves to North Carolina with his wife, Sarah Wait, to become the minister at New Bern Baptist Church. The congregation consisted of 22 white people and eight Black people, two of whom were likely free. While Samuel Wait believed that ministers should not speak publicly about slavery, in 1830, the Waits began to enslave people to perform labor in their house and on their farm.

1834 Samuel Wait establishes Wake Forest Manual Training Institute (later Wake Forest College and now Wake Forest University) to train future Baptist ministers. Account books from 1834 show that Wake Forest hired four enslaved laborers — Alec, Henry and wife, and Charlotte — that year.

1836 Upon his death, John Blount donates his estate, including land and enslaved people, to Wake Forest. The endowment of the estate and the enslaved people become official in 1839, when Blount’s wife passes away.

1837 The College building is completed, in part by people who were enslaved by Captain John Berry. Two enslaved people fell from the building during construction and died. Both were buried in Wake Forest cemetery.

1845 Southern white Baptists split from northern Baptists over the issue of slavery — with southern Baptists being pro-slavery. Wake Forest remained connected to the Southern Baptist Convention until 1986.

1860 On May 7, Wake Forest sells 16 enslaved people — Harvey, Tom, Venus and her child, Mary, Emma, Lettice, Isaac, Jim, Lucy, Caroline, Pompie, Emma, Nancy, Harriet and her child, Joseph, Harry, Ann and her two children, Thomas and Mary — at auction.

1861-1865 As the Civil War rages, enslaved people worshiping at Wake Forest Baptist Church found the Olive Branch Baptist Church, which still exists to this day, though it has since moved from the college grounds to another location in Wake Forest, N.C.

1884 Tom Jeffries, a free Black man, comes to Wake Forest to work. He helps build and beautify Wake Forest’s campus. His funeral was held in the college chapel, and in 1933, a bronze plaque was dedicated in his honor. That plaque has since moved to Tribble Courtyard.

1906 An illustration in the Howler depicts a white person chasing a caricatured Black person. The image appears on a page dedicated to the track team.

1956 Wake Forest moves to Winston-Salem, N.C. following a donation by the Reynolds family of land and money. After the move, Wake Forest College is renamed Wake Forest University.

April 17, 1962 Trustees vote to end racial segregation, making Wake Forest the first “major private institution” in the South to desegregate.

September 1962 Ed Reynolds of Ghana becomes the first Black, full-time undergraduate at Wake Forest.

October 1962 The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks in Wait Chapel after being invited by the College Union.

1977 Maya Angelou is awarded an honorary degree from Wake Forest.

1979 Wake Forest hosts Black city leaders for an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Banquet. In protest, white members of a fraternity (the name of which was never reported) displayed the confederate flag. Black students led a protest later that year against this action and Kappa Alpha’s tradition of donning confederate apparel during “Old South Week.” During this time, the Ku Klux Klan offered its assistance to the fraternity that hung the flags, but it was denied.

1982 Maya Angelou is named the university’s first Reynolds Professor of American Studies. As of Sept. 28, 2023, that post is currently held by Alton B. Pollard.

2003 An article in The Howler yearbook argued that electing a Black homecoming king and queen did not “represent the entire student body.” The article sparked much debate on campus and in the pages of the Old Gold & Black. The 2003 editor apologized in the Sept. 4, 2003, edition of the Old Gold & Black, and the Sept. 11, 2003 edition shows that a forum was held for students to voice concerns. “While the current staff of The Howler cannot be held responsible for that publication, it is obviously upsetting that it was not only written but also printed in our publication,” current Howler Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Halas told the Old Gold & Black in a statement. “The current staff of The Howler and our editorial process are much more critical and aim to accurately

2009 The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is created under the leadership of Assistant Provost Barbee Oakes.

2016 The Social Justice Incubator, a “space for students to collaborate, engage and organize around issues of social justice,” is created.

Jan. 19, 2018 A video, in which then-Wake Forest freshman Kara Nelson admits that she called her resident adviser a racial slur, circulates around the Wake Forest community. Nelson withdrew from the university two days later.

Jan. 20, 2018 Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State student, is fatally shot at a party on Wake Forest’s campus. According to a lawsuit against the university, marginalized students had raised concerns about safety for their organizations’ events. The lawsuit was later dismissed on procedural grounds.

March 2019 An Instagram post endorsing a write-in campaign for Student Body President says the candidate will build a wall between Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State and would make the latter institution pay for it, an apparent reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall plan. Dr. Nathan Hatch, who was president of Wake Forest at the time, condemned the post.

August 2019 Hatch establishes the Slavery, Race and Memory Project, along with the President’s Commission on Race, Equality and Community, and the Committee on the Intersection of Incidents of Bias, Expression and Conduct.

September 2019 Emails to university centers and faculty in the Sociology and WGSS departments call for a “purge of minorities.” The emails praise the “standards set by well-raised white men.”

2020 The President’s Commission on Race, Equity and Community recommends the renaming of buildings and roads on campus that bear the name of Washington Manly Wingate, the university’s third president and the man who decided to sell 16 humans at auction on May 7, 1860. Students silently protested the university’s involvement in slavery, noting their plan “to stand in recognition of the involuntary sacrifices of enslaved people and the continuing impact of slavery's legacy on current students.” Navigate Left Navigate Right

The audio was not meant to be exhaustive, according to Pinnock. For example, the audio leaves out that Wake Forest graduate Thomas Dixon, Jr. wrote the book that inspired “A Birth of a Nation,” a white supremacist film that historians say led to the Ku Klux Klan’s revival.

In the three years since the university’s apology, Wake Forest has taken steps to grapple with its past. On May 7, 2021, the university announced plans to rename what is now the Divinity and Religious Studies Building as “May 7, 1860 Hall,” in reference to the date when the university sold 16 human beings at a slave auction. The building was originally named after Wingate. Students protested the new name, saying it memorialized a dark day in Wake Forest’s history. As a result of backlash, the university put plans to rename the building on pause. Plans to rename the building are still forthcoming.

More recently, Wake Forest successfully renamed two roadways that bore Wingate’s name. Those stretches of road, along with two other then-unnamed roads, now bear the names of campus trailblazers Dr. Dolly McPherson, Dr. Elizabeth Phillips, Dr. Herman Eure and Prof. Marjorie Crisp.

Pinnock recognized that more needs to be done in addition to a memorial.

“There is the will to do [a memorial] but also making sure that this is not the only thing that the university should be doing, or for that matter, is doing…,” Pinnock said. “We talked about just the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and what its initiatives are…and other initiatives. This has to be part and parcel of that.”

