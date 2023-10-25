"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

University names Christopher Kiwus the next vice president for facilities, real estate and planning

Kiwus will begin working at Wake Forest on Jan. 1
Maddie Stopyra, News Editor
October 25, 2023
Kiwus+is+currently+vice+president+for+campus+planning%2C+infrastructure+and+facilities+at+Virginia+Tech+%28Courtesy+of+Wake+Forest+University%29.
Kiwus is currently vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities at Virginia Tech (Courtesy of Wake Forest University).

Following a national search announced in August, Wake Forest has named Dr. Christopher Kiwus vice president for facilities, real estate and planning, announced in an Oct. 13 press release. Succeeding John Shenette — who stepped down from his position in September — Kiwus will assume his new position on Jan. 1. 

As vice president for facilities, real estate and planning, Kiwus will lead a team of more than 350 employees in various university services — including the maintenance, upkeep, replacement and renewal of campus facilities and buildings; capital planning, building design and construction; campus grounds; and environmental health and safety. Kiwus’ appointment was announced as the university explores redeveloping university-owned property along Deacon Boulevard.

Kiwus currently serves in a similar role at Virginia Tech, where he is vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities. He supervised university operations such as capital planning and construction, and campus utilities including the Virginia Tech Electrical Service

Prior to working in higher education, Kiwus served the U.S. Navy for 30 years in various roles, including chief engineer of the U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and commanding officer of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East in Yokosuka, Japan. 

In his most recent Navy role as the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast commanding officer in Jacksonville, Kiwus managed 15 Navy bases and oversaw 1,800 employees and a $1 billion annual budget.

“Chris Kiwus is a strategic leader with significant depth of experience, both in higher education and in the U.S. Navy,” said Wake Forest Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jacqueline A. Travisano in the press release. “I am confident his exceptional skills and passion for leading high-performing teams to advance infrastructure, real estate and facilities projects will serve Wake Forest well.”

John Wise, vice president for hospitality and auxiliary services, will continue to work in the interim position for Facilities & Campus Services until Kiwus assumes his role in January. 

In the press release, Kiwus expressed his excitement to begin working at Wake Forest. 

“The university and the Facilities and Campus Services department have an outstanding reputation,” Kiwus said. “The dynamic senior leadership and the opportunities for doing excellent and innovative work make this an exciting time to arrive at Wake Forest.”
