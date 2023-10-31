"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Project Pumpkin raises record sum

The annual event brings local children to Wake Forest’s campus
Alexandra Meier, Contributing Writer
October 31, 2023
Local+children+come+to+campus+for+Project+Pumpkin.
Evan Harris
Local children come to campus for Project Pumpkin.

Project Pumpkin announced that its annual event this Tuesday raised a record $6,000 for the Wake Forest University Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School. 

Project Pumpkin was started in 1988 by Libby Bell (‘93). The event brings local children to the fall festival on Hearn Plaza and is the result of a partnership between Wake Forest, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools and other local agencies. Alongside giving attendees the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, Project Pumpkin also raises money for the Freedom School — a free, six-week, literacy-based summer program for third through fifth grade students. 

“I’ve tutored for the Freedom School and seen how impactful this literacy programming is for local kids,” Project Pumpkin set designer Lauren Walston (‘24) said. 

The quad was a joyful place to be on Thursday. From the beaming excitement of volunteers to the contagious smiles of hundreds of children, the Wake Forest community relished in this annual event. 

Story continues below advertisement

“It is my third year in Project Pumpkin, and I cherish the opportunities it has given me to interact with the Winston-Salem community,” senior director of Project Pumpkin Alyssa Goldstein (‘24) said.

This year’s theme was “Under the Sea,” and volunteers transformed the quad into a vibrant underwater scene through the use of decorations and music.

“The themes are thoughtfully curated every year,” volunteer coordinator Couriyah Stegall said. 

Project Pumpkin hosts countless volunteers every year —  including committee chairs, escorts to accompany the children from booth to booth and transportation coordinators. Organizers partnered with eight to 10 local elementary schools and after-school programs, therefore a considerable amount of planning went into making the event so special this year. 

“Project Pumpkin has been in the works since May, so it’s been a long time coming,” Walston said. 

Student organizations hosted booths as spaces for the children to take candy, engage in games and build connections with students. Walston expressed that feedback from attendees reminds her of the importance of the event. 

“It’s parents coming up to us to thank us that really affirms we are building that bridge between the Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem community,” Walston said. “Project Pumpkin is all about Pro Humanitate and Wake Forest’s tradition of service.” 

Project Pumpkin has not always been able to be hosted on campus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was hosted in virtual and hybrid formats in 2020 and 2021. 

“It means so much to be able to watch Project Pumpkin transition out of the restrictions that COVID put on the event,” Walston said. “As a senior, it makes me sad to leave knowing that it is just going to get bigger and bigger every year [without me].”

DSC_9184
Gallery7 Photos
Evan Harris
Local children dress up in costumes for Project Pumpkin.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Spectrum Vice President Snowy Deville (center) speaks with attendees at the banquet.
Spectrum honors Omar Benjamin during memorial banquet
Kiwus is currently vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities at Virginia Tech (Courtesy of Wake Forest University).
University names Christopher Kiwus the next vice president for facilities, real estate and planning
Intense criticism and threats have followed Humanities Prof. Laura Mullens recent post about the Israel-Hamas War.
Professor faces backlash, threats after social media post
Students watch as the mandir, a Hindu structure and prayer space, is blessed.
For Hindu students, a campus prayer space at long last
Students and alumni mingle at the Homecoming Festival.
Night Years, food trucks headline Homecoming Festival
Students listen as Burt Pinnock of Baskervil presents at the forum.
At forum, students discuss campus memorial to remember enslavement
More in News
Stanford Law School does not consider U.S. News rankings in the application process (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
Don’t panic, top postgraduate schools say they don’t consider U.S. News rankings
Hena, who was placed on leave suddenly last semester, is scheduled to teach three first-year seminars.
Brief: Course registration site confirms Dr. Omaar Hena’s return
Last weekend, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip — a Palestinian territory. Thousands of miles away, American college campuses have become flashpoints for protests and advocacy.
‘Our student body is hurting’
Students hold candles at Tuesday nights unity vigil.
WFU Jewish community hosts unity vigil
Over 116 different teams compete in Hit the Bricks, bringing students of all backgrounds together.
Hit the Bricks breaks fundraising record
After fall break, students will see new cardio and strength equipment in the Reynolds Gymnasium.
Campus Recreation purchases new cardio and strength equipment
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *