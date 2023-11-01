"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Women’s XC’s goal just out of reach at ACC Championships

Women’s team finishes eighth at conference championship, just shy of their goal of top-seven
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
November 1, 2023
Brooke+Wilson+receives+All-ACC+honors+from+conference+commissioner+Jim+Phillips+after+finishing+in+18th+place+with+a+time+of+20%3A21.1.
Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics
Brooke Wilson receives All-ACC honors from conference commissioner Jim Phillips after finishing in 18th place with a time of 20:21.1.

After finishing in the bottom half of the ACC the last three seasons, the Wake Forest women’s team had a goal of finishing in the top seven at Friday’s championship meet. That goal will have to wait another season after the Demon Deacons finished right in the middle of the pack in eighth place with 200 points. NC State won its eighth-straight women’s title with 37 points.

Wake Forest did, however, improve upon the 2022 season, in which the Demon Deacons finished in ninth place at the conference championship. 

“We were definitely a little disappointed, especially because we were not far from the top seven,” Head Coach Ashley Bastron said. “And then we look a little bit closer, we quite honestly weren’t that far from [a] top-five finish, which would have been awesome. It’s hard to know that it’s within your reach, but you didn’t quite get there.”

The Demon Deacons were led by Wilson, who earned All-ACC honors after finishing in 18th place (20:21.1). In all four of Wilson’s races this season, the freshman was Wake Forest’s fastest runner. Following suit for Wake Forest were graduate runners Caroline Garrett (27th, 20:42.7), Lydia van Dijk (29th, 20:44.1), Madeline Rehm (49th, 21:09.4) and senior Alli Boehm (77th, 21:37.5).

Story continues below advertisement

Positions two through four were familiar faces, but Leigh Walters, the Demon Deacons’ typical fifth scorer, rolled her ankle twice during the 6km race, allowing Boehm to take Wake Forest’s final scoring spot. 

“I’m sure we weren’t the only team on [that] day that had some adversity… and had to overcome it,” Bastron said. “I think it’s a good reminder going into regionals that just because we’ve had a consistent top five this season, that doesn’t mean on any given day that someone in that top five could either have an off day, roll an ankle… get sick or something like that.”

Bastron is confident that the team’s chemistry and experience can help propel the Demon Deacons to a successful regionals meet on Nov. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C. 

“We’re lining up against the best teams in the nation, but it’s still 6,000 meters,” Bastron said. “They’ve been lining up against great teams all year and competing hard all year… we’re ready to go.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Cross Country
Joe O’Brien (left) and Luke Tewalt (right) pose with their All-ACC medals after Friday morning’s conference championship meet (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Men's XC can't repeat as conference champs after roster reset
Wake Forest students, faculty and staff run laps around Hearn Plaza to raise money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Fund during Hit the Bricks on Oct. 6, 2022.
How to Hit the Bricks without letting the bricks hit you
The Wake Forest mens cross country team poses with the ACC Championship trophy.
Men's cross country wins first ACC title since 1994
More in Sports
Wake Forest celebrates its fifth ACC Atlantic division title in the previous nine years.
Men’s soccer clinches division title, earns No. 2 ACC Tournament seed
The Seminoles defense brings down Mitch Griffis. The Wake Forest quarterback was sacked four times on Saturday.
Football disappoints, falls 41-16 to Seminoles
Emily Morris (center) contributed a goal and assist during Thursday night’s match at Miami.
Women’s soccer rocks the Hurricanes, earns ACC Tournament berth
Third-string quarterback, former running back and safety, Santino Marucci throws a pass in his first career college start. Marucci finished 12-21 for 151 yards, 1 TD and 2 INT.
Cheek: Backups provide best opportunity for bowl berth
Luke Petitbon and the Wake Forest offense celebrate on the field.
Mamma Mia! Marucci Makes Most of Opportunity
Jahlane Forbes moves the ball upfield.
Men’s soccer draws against Notre Dame
About the Contributor
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a senior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Journalism and Art History. He enjoys long walks on the beach, dancing like no one is watching and "committing to the bit".
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *