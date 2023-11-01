Women’s XC’s goal just out of reach at ACC Championships

After finishing in the bottom half of the ACC the last three seasons, the Wake Forest women’s team had a goal of finishing in the top seven at Friday’s championship meet. That goal will have to wait another season after the Demon Deacons finished right in the middle of the pack in eighth place with 200 points. NC State won its eighth-straight women’s title with 37 points.

Wake Forest did, however, improve upon the 2022 season, in which the Demon Deacons finished in ninth place at the conference championship.

“We were definitely a little disappointed, especially because we were not far from the top seven,” Head Coach Ashley Bastron said. “And then we look a little bit closer, we quite honestly weren’t that far from [a] top-five finish, which would have been awesome. It’s hard to know that it’s within your reach, but you didn’t quite get there.”

The Demon Deacons were led by Wilson, who earned All-ACC honors after finishing in 18th place (20:21.1). In all four of Wilson’s races this season, the freshman was Wake Forest’s fastest runner. Following suit for Wake Forest were graduate runners Caroline Garrett (27th, 20:42.7), Lydia van Dijk (29th, 20:44.1), Madeline Rehm (49th, 21:09.4) and senior Alli Boehm (77th, 21:37.5).

Positions two through four were familiar faces, but Leigh Walters, the Demon Deacons’ typical fifth scorer, rolled her ankle twice during the 6km race, allowing Boehm to take Wake Forest’s final scoring spot.

“I’m sure we weren’t the only team on [that] day that had some adversity… and had to overcome it,” Bastron said. “I think it’s a good reminder going into regionals that just because we’ve had a consistent top five this season, that doesn’t mean on any given day that someone in that top five could either have an off day, roll an ankle… get sick or something like that.”

Bastron is confident that the team’s chemistry and experience can help propel the Demon Deacons to a successful regionals meet on Nov. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C.

“We’re lining up against the best teams in the nation, but it’s still 6,000 meters,” Bastron said. “They’ve been lining up against great teams all year and competing hard all year… we’re ready to go.”