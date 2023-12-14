"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

The best sports photos of 2023

Editors from the Old Gold & Black select the 50 best sports photos of the year
Cooper Sullivan, Aaron Nataline, Sean Kennedy, Evan Harris, and Virginia Noone
December 14, 2023
Eight+staff+photographers+make+up+the+inaugural+year+in+review+sports+photo+gallery.
Cooper Sullivan
Eight staff photographers make up the inaugural year in review sports photo gallery.

For college students, the month of December brings only two things: immense stress from final exams and year-end “Best Of” lists to procrastinate studying for said final exams. It’s a vicious cycle that will never stop. 

So what’s one more list?

The Old Gold & Black has compiled the best sports photos of the year — 50 snapshots from eight staff photographers spanning nine Wake Forest sports, documenting impressive athletic feats, glimpses of raw emotion, record-breaking moments and the bond of a sports community. Plus, they look kinda sick, too. 

Relive all these moments, the good, the bad and more, here.

Story continues below advertisement

— CS, AN, SK, EH, VN

Tight end Cameron Hite (right) and wide receiver Taylor Morin (left) hug in celebration after Hite scored a 69-yard touchdown in the season opener against Elon. (Aug. 31, 2023)
(Evan Harris)
Senior forward Andrew Carr stares down the camera after slamming home a dunk against the Florida Gators during the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. (Nov. 29, 2023)
(Evan Harris)
Wake Forest volleyball reacts in jubilation after winning a point against Miami. (Sept. 22, 2023)
(Piper Saunders)
A pile of Demon Deacons punched their ticket to Omaha after a 22-5 win over Alabama in the Winston-Salem Super Regional. It was the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 1955. (June 11, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Tight end Cameron Hite comes down with a game-winning touchdown against Pitt. The score gave the Demon Deacons their only ACC win of the season. (Oct. 21, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Center Fielder Tommy Hawke rounds the bases at David F. Couch Ballpark. Hawke was drafted 188th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. (June 11, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Junior guard Cameron Hildreth attempts an off-balance layup against the Elon Phoenix. Hildreth would score a career-high 33 points en route to a 101-78 win. (Nov. 6, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
A sea of orange floods Clemson’s Memorial Stadium in anticipation of their contest against Wake Forest. The Tigers would defeat the Demon Deacons, 17-12. (Oct. 7, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Freshman running back David Egbe rushes out during pregame introductions against Georgia Tech. Egbe would make a special teams tackle in the Demon Deacons’ 30-16 loss. (Sept. 23, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Wake Forest field hockey prepares for a preseason exhibition match against reigning national champions UNC. (Aug. 18, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Men’s Soccer fans launch golden smoke ahead of their contest against Clemson. The Demon Deacons won the match 1-0 behind a Hosei Kojima goal. (Sept. 22, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Junior guard Hunter Sallis evaluates the floor while guarded by Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen. Sallis tied a career-high in points in the Demon Deacons’ 82-71 win. (Nov. 29, 2023). (Evan Harris)
Demon Deacons center Matthew Marsh connects for a two-handed slam against the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers. The Demon Deacons would drop the contest, 76-67. (Jan. 21, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
A packed David F. Couch Ballpark reacts to sophomore first baseman Nick Kurtz’s first-inning, two-run home run during Game 2 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. Wake Forest would hit an NCAA postseason record of nine home runs during the 22-5 win over Alabama. (June 11, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Junior forward Brooke McCusker maneuvers through the William & Mary defense. (Sept. 1, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
Left Fielder Lucas Costello narrowly avoids a pitch during Game 2 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. Costello would notch a single and a walk in the contest. (June 11, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Head Football coach Dave Clawson appeals to a referee during the Demon Deacons’ 17-12 loss at Clemson. (Oct. 7, 2023) (Evan Harris)
The “Cameron Crazies” attempt to rattle Demon Deacon guard Cameron Hildreth on the sideline. The Blue Devils would hang on to win 75-73 in Durham. (Jan. 31, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Demon Deacon guard Daivien Williamson defends a Virginia player in front of a raucous student section. (Jan. 21, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Junior guard Cameron Hildreth tussles with Florida’s Tyrese Samuel after the whistle. Samuel would be charged with a technical foul for after-play contact. (Nov. 29, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
Hosei Kijima sprints past the Furman Paladins defense on the way to a 5-1 Wake Forest victory. (Sept. 4, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Sophomore forward Caiya Hanks jumps into her teammate Hannah Johnson’s arms after assisting on Johnson’s game-clinching goal over No. 22 UVA. This win propelled the Demon Deacons into the national rankings for the first time of the season. (Sept. 24, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
A young Wake Forest fan holds a sign for junior pitcher Rhett Lowder during Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The 5-4 win over Alabama was Lowder’s 15th of the season, a program record, and the last home appearance of his collegiate career. (June 10, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Redshirt junior midfielder Sidney Paris scores an equalizing penalty kick against reigning national champion Syracuse. Paris scored Wake Forest’s lone goal on the evening. (Sept. 16, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
Senior Melios Efstathiou serves the ball during Wake Forest’s team match against No. 13 UNC. (Apr. 2, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Wake Forest goalkeeper Trace Alphin battles the sun during a matchup with in-state rival North Carolina. The Demon Deacons would fall to the Tar Heels, 1-0. (Nov. 6, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Senior midfielder Reese Kim sets up for a free kick during Wake Forest’s 6-0 victory over Iona. (Sept. 3, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Wake Forest women’s soccer gathers for a team picture to celebrate Head Coach Tony da Luz’s (front row in black) 300th win at Wake Forest and 100th career ACC victory. (Sept. 24, 2023) (Nick Knobel)
Sophomore midfielder Cooper Flax grabs a Red Bull from a fan after climbing the wall of Congregation Hill to celebrate a Vlad Walent goal against Indiana. (Nov. 19, 2023) (Evan Harris)
A “Cameron Crazie” holds up a clever sign before a contest between the Demon Deacons and Duke Blue Devils. (Jan. 31, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Men’s soccer managers Tyler Thompson (from left to right), Nico Machado, Manny Guevara, Tyler Fausnaught and Ethan Humphrey pose on Spry Practice Field after working and wrapping an evening practice. (Sept. 5, 2023) (Evan Harris)
UNC field hockey head coach Erin Matson watches her team scrimmage Wake Forest. The Kentner Stadium exhibition match was the first time the 23-year-old and four-time national champion player had ever coached. (Cooper Sullivan)
Members of the No. 10-seeded men’s soccer team react in heartbreak after falling 3-2 to unseeded Indiana in extra time during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. (Nov. 19, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Redshirt sophomore Mitch Griffis gets sacked one of four times during Wake Forest’s 17-12 loss to Clemson. (Oct. 7, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Robert Morris’ Nolan Hutter wants Nico Mancilla to get off the ground during Wake Forest’s 5-1 victory. (Oct. 17, 2023) (Virginia Noone)
Sophomore first baseman Nick Kurtz gives hitting coach Bill Cilento a high five after hitting one of two home runs during the season opener against Youngstown State. (Feb. 17, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Freshman guard Rylie Theuerkauf lays up the ball against Texas A&M during the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. (Dec. 1, 2023) (Will Kunisaki)
NC State is stunned while Wake Forest women’s soccer celebrates Caiya Hanks’ (third from right) 82nd minute equalizer. (Sept. 21 2023) (Evan Harris)
Junior striker Roald Mitchell sprints past the Clemson Tiger defense. (Sept. 22, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Redshirt junior left fielder Adam Cecere runs to get under a fly ball during Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional against Alabama. (June 10, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes dances with the Dazzlin’ Deacs during a quarter break of the Wake Forest-Florida State football game. (Oct. 28, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Junior guard Jewel Spear poses for a photo after a practice session. (Jan. 25, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Junior guard Cameron Hildreth (left) and sophomore guard Abramo Canka talk while walking off the court after an 83-59 victory over NJIT. (Dec. 10, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
Junior striker Roald Mitchell jukes a UNC defender off his feet during the second round of the ACC Tournament. (Nov. 5, 2023) (Evan Harris)
Wyatt Crespi (from left to right), Caelen Carson, Kendron Wayman, Kevin Pointer (with ball), and Nick Andersen celebrate a fumble recovery against Clemson in Death Valley. (Oct. 7, 2023) (Evan Harris)
2022-23 Associated Press ACC Player of the Year Tyree Appleby stares down No. 10 UVA’s Ryan Dunn during a free throw. (Jan. 21, 2023) (Cooper Sullivan)
Wake Forest pitcher and MLB first-round draft pick Rhett Lowder accepts his 2022-23 ACC Male Athlete of the Year trophy during a break in the Wake Forest-Florida State football game. (Oct. 28, 2023)
Senior midfielder Reese Kim sets up for a free kick during Wake Forest’s 6-0 victory over Iona. (Sept. 3, 2023) (Mike Liu)
Senior guard Kaia Harrison sends up a shot over No. 23 Florida State’s Makayla Timpson during (Feb. 23, 2023) (Isabella Parolini)
Wake Forest students paint their chests to cheer on the Demon Deacons during their 41-16 loss to No. 4 Florida State. (Oct. 28, 2023) (Piper Saunders)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
John Melton, better known as Captain Deacon, has been a die-hard Wake Forest fan since 1973, when he was six years old.
The Man Behind the (Rubber) Mask
Head Coach Dave Clawson earns a commitment from graduate transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier. (Courtesy of Hank Bachmeier)
Wake Forest football lands new quarterback through portal
Kaia Harrison tries to drive to the basket past two reaching Charlotte defenders. The graduate guard finished the night with 11 points, four assists and four steals. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women's basketball falls just short of a comeback against Charlotte
Kaia Harrison rises for a jump shot in Wake Forests 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.
Women’s basketball falls in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge
Junior center Efton Reid is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Breaking: Efton Reid granted waiver for immediate eligibility
A mostly empty Allegacy Stadium watches Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 36-20 in Week 2.
Tracking all the intended transfers in and out of Wake Forest
About the Contributors
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a senior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Journalism and Art History. He enjoys long walks on the beach, dancing like no one is watching and "committing to the bit".
Aaron Nataline, Sports Editor
Aaron Nataline is a junior from Cranford, NJ majoring in Psychology with a minor in journalism. He spends most of his time dominating the paint at the basketball courts or shamelessly watching reality TV shows.
Sean Kennedy, Assistant Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, N.Y. He is pursuing a Communications degree with a minor in journalism. An avid sports fan, he loves to watch any form of competition. He also serves as president of the Sports Analytics Club when not writing for the OGB.
Evan Harris, Photography Editor
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.
Virginia Noone, Photography Editor
Virginia Noone is a junior studying Critical and Creative Media. She grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia but moved to Dennis, Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. She loves walking the Reynolda Trails, listening to her curated Spotify playlists and watching movies. She can usually be seen with her Canon camera, which she has named Lennon after the famous member of The Beatles.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *