Wake Forest student government passes resolution in support of Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Wake Forest student government passed Senate Resolution 06 (S.R. 06) on Tuesday, Jan. 30 to illuminate Wait Chapel in green and blue during National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which takes place from Feb. 26 through March 3.

The resolution was introduced by Public Relations Committee Co-Chair Camille Frient, President Jackson Buttler and Speaker of the House Michael Walsh. Student government resolutions are non-binding — when passed, administrators must follow the recommendations if resolutions are to have their intended effect.

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week was created in solidarity with those affected by eating disorders in order to educate and show support to the public. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, over 28 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women’s Health “encourages organizations, health professionals and communities to increase awareness of disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders, share best practices for improving the quality of care and engage in conversations about healthy eating and body image.” In honor of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, landmarks in dozens of cities across the country will be lit in green and blue.

“Eating disorders represent a pervasive cultural issue here at Wake Forest, as evidenced by the latest American College Health Assessment data, which reported higher than average instances of disordered eating,” Buttler said in a statement via email. “Our hope by passing this resolution is that we could highlight some of the resources available to students who may be suffering in silence — and to show them that they are not alone.”

The resolution commits Wake Forest University Student Government to fund the illumination of Wait Chapel in green and blue from Feb. 28 through March 3. In addition, Student Government will fund the creation of five yard signs, which will explain the significance of the illumination and will provide information and campus resources on eating disorders.

According to Frient, by lighting Wait Chapel and posting yard signs, Student Government hopes to send a message of support to students who may be struggling.

“Its passing highlights our commitment to creating a campus community that fosters access to support services for all students,” Frient said.

Walsh said that this resolution helps foster a safe, inclusive campus for students.

“This resolution provides an opportunity for us to largely publicize resources for students suffering from an eating disorder,” Walsh said in a statement via email. “Furthermore, this resolution supports initiatives that will contribute to the destigmatization of eating disorders on campus. In all, S.R. 06 marks student government’s continuing commitment to cultivating a campus environment that allows students to flourish.”