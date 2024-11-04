“The Wild Robot” is Dreamworks’ Best Film

Chris Sanders’ “The Wild Robot,” Dreamworks’s newest feature film, hosts an impeccable voice cast and utilizes an incredible storybook-like animation technique to portray the unforgiving yet beautiful unknowns of motherhood and nature.

Ever since the teaser trailer dropped several months ago, I have been itching to see this instant classic. I’m happy to report that one of my most anticipated films of the year did not disappoint. It is one of the most heartfelt narratives I have seen in years, the best animated film of the year and deserves the title of Dreamworks’s most ambitious and greatest product.

Sanders’ newest hit is a book-to-screen adaptation of Peter Brown’s trilogy of the same name. The story follows a naive robot that washes ashore on an island populated by animals who lie, steal and kill to survive in the relentless wild. After a tragic accident, this robot must rethink everything she has been programmed to believe in order to raise an orphaned gosling. While this is not Dreamworks’s typical action-packed storyline — like the popular “How to Train Your Dragon” series or one of the many installments in the Shrek universe — it is one that thoughtfully portrays the most difficult task in existence: motherhood.

“The Wild Robot” employs the voice talents of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Conner, Catherine O’Hara, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Ving Rhames and Bill Nighy. Every actor masterfully assumes the role of their characters to present an unforgettable narrative that will be sure to pull every audience member’s emotional chords. A major shout-out to the casting director, Christi Soper, who did an incredible job assembling this dream team!

Story continues below advertisement

Although each actor did an excellent job in their respective roles, Nyong’o hits it out of the park with her portrayal of the titular character. Along with the phenomenal animation that allows the audience to feel like they’ve stepped onto this lush island, Nyong’o’s raw vocal performance creates an emotionally captivating character that could not be pulled off by anyone else. Let’s just say that Nyong’o had me sobbing from the beginning to the end of the film.

Academy Awards, if you’re reading this, please include Nyong’o in the nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Yes, she deserves it.

While the film is an overall smash hit, I did have an issue with its occasional fast pace. Yes, it’s a children’s movie, but I think an eight-year-old is patient enough to see some scenes progress more slowly and thoughtfully. Moreover, I do not believe that it is essential for a film geared toward younger audiences to include a pop song. Sometimes it works, but more often than not it does not. In the case of “The Wild Robot,” Maren Morris’ song “Kiss the Sky” is nothing special and takes away from the otherwise fantastic scene.

Despite its very minor issues, “The Wild Robot” is a must-see for anyone who enjoys a thought-provoking film that explores mature themes in an accessible medium. If this film does not get a sequel, my heart will be shattered into a million pieces. At a minimum, if this does not win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the upcoming Oscars, I will lose all faith in the future of cinema — not to be dramatic.

If you want to see more unique animated films appear on the big screen, see “The Wild Robot” at your local movie theater. You will probably find yourself an emotional wreck when the credits roll, but trust me, Dreamworks’ best new film is not one to miss.

9.5/10