‘GNX’ solidifies Kendrick Lamar’s status in the rap game

Released in 1987 at a low production number, a GNX (Grand National Experimental) is the slightly more evolved cousin of the beloved Buick Grand National. Along with its sleek — but by no means ornate or grand — exterior and striking accents of silver chrome and black rubber it is a car known for its near-unparalleled acceleration of zero to sixty mph in a mere 4.7 seconds. A car that became a cultural symbol, an icon, almost seems befitting to be the namesake of the latest album from one of the biggest names in rap.

In the wake of unanimously being declared the winner of the decade’s biggest hip-hop beef, it seems Kendrick Lamar plans to hold Drake under the water a little bit longer, as not only did he confirm his Super Bowl Halftime show mere months ago, but he’s also ending a successful year with the drop of this album. This, for me at least, settles any debate of who currently dominates the rap game.

It’s one of life’s greatest joys to experience a surprise album drop, one that doesn’t come as a result of copious amounts of PR hype and then ends up disappointing or not being released at all (I’m looking at you ASAP). It is an even greater joy, however, to experience art in the form of Lamar’s spoken word dropping at noon on perhaps the coldest day we have experienced so far this fall here in Winston-Salem. From “wacced out murals” to “gloria,” this is 44 minutes of the Compton-born rapper allowing not just his own expertise to shine through; he hands over the spotlight to some of California’s newest talents as well as other big names in the industry, like SZA and Roddy Ricch. Moreover, on three separate songs, we hear the vocals of the California-based mariachi artist Deyra Barrera — her powerful voice helping Kendrick complete the tapestry of his home state he has created through this album.

Producers Sounwave, who has been credited with production on all of Kendrick’s studio albums, and Jack Antonoff are credited throughout the album with Mustard also appearing on the credits of a few songs. The project is studded with a number of beautifully varied samples, from SWV’s “Use Your Heart” in “heart pt. 6” and Nas’ “One Mic” in “man at the garden.” The production is just the cherry on top that makes this album a potential candidate for album of the year.

Mirroring 2Pac has long been a theme in Lamar’s music as he has repeatedly cited Shakur as the single biggest inspiration to his career. 2Pac’s position as the hallmark of West Coast rap played a pivotal role in Lamar’s early ventures into rap; this connection between the two is encapsulated in an experience Lamar claims he had when a ‘vision’ of 2Pac encouraged him to continue making music.

On the final track of “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Lamar interpolates recordings from an old interview of Shakur’s, creating the illusion of the two greats having a conversation. The same connection is revived in track 6 of GNX, “Reincarnated.” This charged track uses the sample from 2Pac’s “Made N—z,” a haunting combination with the tale he tells of reincarnation and rebirth, delivered in a cadence eerily similar to Shakur’s.

Lamar raps his way through firstly the spiritual rebirth he has experienced as he ages, then how he has existed as two of his major musical inspirations (most likely Jackie Wilson and Billie Holiday, as suggested by Genius Lyrics) in past lives and how he has lived through the peaks and troughs of their careers. He then progresses to talking about himself in “the present life” as himself, and how he looks back at the past and forgives himself and the expectations he thinks his father, and/or Father/YHWH, have of him. The rest of the song progresses in the spiritual theme, now speaking as if he is Lucifer, pleading with God for forgiveness and redirection as he is thrown out of Heaven.

Whilst the references to constant growth, constant progress and upward trajectory of his career were prevalent throughout the album, the references to his recent tensions with Drake were few. This album is proof Lamar has not just surpassed Drake at the microscopic level of this rivalry but has risen above in every manner of speaking, with Drake being no match for Lamar’s level of artistry.

Rumor has it that this is not the last we’ll see of Lamar for the time being, with fans speculating that he has something else in store for us. Lamar’s “The Heart” series usually comes as a prelude to an album drop, which means the inclusion of ‘the heart pt. 6’ on GNX might point to another project dropping soon. Additionally, the snippet used in the YouTube video Lamar dropped half an hour before releasing the album was not featured on the album at all. Could this mean another album will be gracing streaming platforms before the year’s end?