“CHROMAKOPIA” is a college student’s guide to life

Without hitting play on the first track, Tyler, the Creator’s seventh studio album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” sets an impactful tone. With its swift and creative rollout across the states and unconventional release date, he sends a subliminal message to listeners worldwide: this one’s different.

With its experimental blend of intricate sounds, styles and genres, Tyler takes his creative production style to another level. The atypical cohesiveness of his innovative soundscapes engages the listener, setting up a beautiful storytelling arc as he vulnerably shares with us his struggles growing into his emerging adulthood and reflects on life lessons from his mother.

One of the album’s strengths is in the inclusivity of its message. Specifically, college students could benefit from spending more time absorbing the lessons Tyler offers. We must appreciate the transparency that Tyler selflessly provides and take advantage of the guiding principles to help navigate us through our newfound independence.

Add a little bit of… spice

Fans speculate that Tyler’s new “character,” St. Chroma, references Chroma the Great from “The Phantom Tollbooth.” In this beloved children’s book, Chroma is a conductor who brings color to the world through music. The music video for the song “St. Chroma” opens in black and white, accompanied by the rhythmic and haunting sound of marching boots as faceless soldiers fall in line behind St. Chroma, leading them into a storage container.

At the anticipated beat drop, guided by the captivating vocals of Daniel Caesar, “St. Chroma” blows up the container and ignites the world with color. Tyler’s whispered delivery of monumental lines, such as “Give a fuck about traditions / Stop impressing the dead,” offers a juxtaposition that coincides with the theme of feeling held back by adulthood.

Even your future accountants are trying to “get one up on you”

The track “Noid” explores Tyler’s struggles with fame, particularly the paranoia that accompanies it. While the song speaks to celebrity life, its message resonates with any listener: “Don’t trust these people out here. Keep to yourself.”

Tyler reminds us that as we grow older, it’s okay to be cautious and take time to trust others, as people’s intentions are often more complicated than they present them to be.

Love, honesty and relationships

In “Darling I,” Tyler tackles relationships, love and the importance of honesty. He touches on the often misunderstood weight of the word “love” and our tendency to use it carelessly. He expresses his distaste for monogamy to show that it’s okay to not want to fit the stereotypical “forever long” one-to-one relationship.

All he asks is that we be honest with ourselves and our significant others. He stresses that understanding our own feelings is crucial to navigating our romantic relationships.

The Golden Rule you learned in pre-K still holds true

“Hey Jane” allows us to appreciate Tyler’s true lyrical talent. He immerses us in a delicate conversation with his partner Jane about a surprise pregnancy. He skillfully enlightens us with the perspectives of both parties with a seamless flow and captivating play on a very vulnerable and intimate discourse. The potentially unintended message he illustrates is the importance of empathy in difficult situations.

The thoughtfulness and intentionality of his writing set an example for all of us to show that same kind of compassionate mindset when it comes to our daily lives.

Kinks, curls and coils they love to spoil

“I killed you” is a powerful commentary on societal prejudice against African American hair. Tyler discusses the pressure to alter his natural hair-itage to meet professional expectations, a theme that resonates with many. We African Americans are forced to sacrifice our personal expression for acceptance as we get older. As college students, it feels like there is this inexorable countdown to when we lose our right to style our hair and the “big chop” has to be exercised. A discouraging thought, to say the least.

At the end of the song, Tyler graces us with an ethereal-sounding acoustic environment, coupled with soothing melodic vocals, encouraging us to “just stay beautiful” and keep our hair in its natural, “gravity-defying” state.

“Take your Mask off” challenges listeners to abandon societal masks. His unfiltered lyrics point out the backwards mentality of toxic masculinity, the evil reality behind the claim for religious enlightenment from preachers and the unfulfilling lifestyle of stay-at-home mothers. Tyler encourages us to embrace our authentic selves rather than conform to societal expectations. The unknowns and stress of fitting in in college can force us to assume roles like the perfect sorority sister, the star athlete or the playboy. Instead, we should focus on navigating our own identity and find out what makes you, you.

Damn we getting old… but that’s ok

In “Tomorrow,” Tyler pushes the boundaries of his vulnerability through his lyrics and raw vocals as he contemplates the passage of time and the pressures of growing older. His lyrics remind us not to look back with regret and yearning eyes, but to look forward with optimism. Academic stress and new social environments can often drive us to compare ourselves to others and cause us to lament past decisions, but Tyler encourages us to anticipate the growth we will experience as time perpetually moves on.

“CHROMAKOPIA” isn’t just an album — the white rabbit leads us down the rabbit hole to embark on 53 minutes of a fantastical journey of personal growth, cultural identity and the plight towards self-acceptance. With a colorful and inimitable creative direction on what defines hip-hop, Tyler outdoes himself once again. I encourage everyone to take an hour out of their day to enjoy not just the sonic environment of this one-of-a-kind artistic showing but the insightful writing of what I believe to be the best album of 2024.