"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Women’s Basketball opens season with 62-point onslaught

Demon Deacons dismantle Queens University, 102-40
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
November 5, 2024
Categories:
Isabella Parolini
Guard Tamia Jones led Wake Forest with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in her debut for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Head Coach Megan Gebbia and her team made one thing clear on opening night: this is not the Wake Forest team of last year. 

In a resounding 102-40 opening day onslaught, Wake Forest women’s basketball overwhelmed Queens University of Charlotte at home. The dominant performance set a significantly different tone from last year’s disappointing season — one that Gebbia said her team couldn’t wait to distance themselves from. 

“I think they were just anxious to get out there and show everybody that we’re a different team than last year,” Gebbia said.

From the moment Wake Forest went on back-to-back, double-digit scoring runs to open up the first quarter, the game appeared to be over well before it began. Seven Demon Deacons eventually entered double-digit scoring as Wake Forest unloaded for an insurmountable triple-digit score. 

Story continues below advertisement

Notable among the leading scorers was veteran senior forward Demeara Hinds. After missing the entire 2023-24 season with an injury, Hinds (12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST) stepped right back into her critical role as a presence in the paint that Wake Forest greatly missed last season. 

“I was obviously nervous, had a lot of jitters getting out there,” Hinds said. “But once we got up and down a couple of times, it kinda just felt like home to me again.”

But Wake Forest’s offensive inundation wasn’t the only key to making it a whopping 62-point game. With 18 steals and a pair of blocks, the Demon Deacons’ defense played just as big a role in making it a blowout victory.

“The defensive side of the ball was a real struggle for us last year,” Gebbia said. “So, we worked a lot on our defense.” 

Gebbia also cited the importance of leadership and experience for the improvements she witnessed across her team’s play. With experienced starters like transfer guard Tamia Jones (15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST), Wake Forest appeared to enjoy more confidence and better communication. 

“I’m coming in new, just trying to add a new level,” Jones said, “make sure everybody — defensively, especially. Just raise it.” 

When asked to describe her new team in one word, Jones noted Wake Forest’s “resilience.” She said that, along with experience, part of her job as a leader and newcomer is to push this team forward and continue making sure Wake Forest plays their best basketball possible. 

Jones explains that an important part of her role as a newcomer is “being able to bounce back, … not feel sorry for yourself, and come in and punch people in the mouth like we did tonight.” 

Wake Forest will look to carry their momentum into a two-game road trip to Charlotte on Thursday and Villanova on Sunday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Hunter Sallis (23) jokes with transfer Tre'Von Spillers (25) at the free throw line.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
Hunter Sallis (23) jokes with transfer Tre'Von Spillers (25) at the free throw line.
Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
No. 7 Wake Forest’s Luke Tewalt (right) competes with No. 16 Virginia’s Will Anthony. Virginia would finish fourth overall at the conference championship event. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 7 Men’s Cross Country capture ACC Championship
Senior forward Emily Murphy (35) sprints down the field in the first half in Sunday evening’s match against Duke.
No. 3 women’s soccer falls short against No. 1 Duke
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer poses in the shadow of Washburne Stadium ahead of their match with ranked SMU. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons outmatched in Dallas
Demond Claiborne (1) tries to dash through the Stanford Cardinal defense. Claiborne had 127 yards on 23 carries. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons create momentum with win at Stanford
More in Women's Basketball
Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense against the Virginia Cavaliers. Williams had 25 points en route to an upset win. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women’s basketball storms back to defeat Virginia, advance in ACC Tournament
Guard Katie Deeble (12) drives past a Georgia Tech defender on February 4th. The freshman guard had a career-high 20 points in the Demon Deacons’ rematch with Georgia Tech this past week.
Women’s basketball pick up first ACC wins this season
Caitlin Clark (holding the basketball) broke the NCAA women’s basketball record for career points, on Feb 15. (Courtesy of CNN Business)
Caitlin Clark: Revolutionary in the world of sports
Kaia Harrison (2) takes her shot just over the UVA defender’s hands.
Photo Gallery: WBB bested by Virginia, 87-79
Elise Williams (21) takes on the UVA defender in the second half. Williams led the team in points this afternoon, finishing with 26 points.
WBB bested by Virginia, 87-79
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense. Williams had a game-high 23 points in the matchup.
Women’s Basketball comes up short, losing 55-58 in a home nail-biter
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.