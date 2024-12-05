University President Susan Wente delivers third annual address

After the recent presidential election, cancellation of an Oct. 7 guest lecturer and announcement of The Grounds, Brendle Recital Hall buzzed in anticipation of Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente’s third annual address. During the address, which took place on Nov. 14, Wente said that she began the semester with the goal that this would be a time of action for the University.

“All that work,” Wente said, “Your work, lights the path for all parts of the university. How all of you can contribute to our goals and aspirations, and reinforce the conclusion that it is time for us to act and to invest and together, we have already begun to do just that.”

Academic freedom

After opening remarks from Associate Professor of Sociology Saylor Breckenridge and an introduction by Student Government Speaker of the House Wyatt Strassmann, Wente began her speech by focusing on the importance of academic freedom.

With the recent cancellation of Professor Rabab Abdulhadi’s talk and a polarized presidential election, Wente focused on communicating the importance of academics, while working within a community of care. Wente discussed the tensions created within the University while holding academic freedom in tandem with personal and institutional values.

“We experienced this tension when the provost and I decided this fall to not allow a faculty-invited speaker to give a campus talk on Oct. 7,” Wente said. “This was a difficult decision, not taken lightly, and although it is almost impossible in such moments for all on campus to be in consensus. I will always strive with my leadership team to make decisions that are in the best interests of our entire campus community.”

When speaking regarding the election, Wente echoed similar sentiments regarding unity and praised the involvement of Wake Forest students in local politics. She shared gratitude for the non-partisan, student-led group Deacs Decide, who led efforts that registered 915 students to vote in North Carolina.

“As President, I must also be devoted to assuring that we remain as true as we possibly can to holding in balance the commitments to academic freedom that we share and our ethic of care to our community,” Wente said. “Academic freedom comes with responsibilities: we are responsible for the pursuit of truth with the creation of new knowledge, and we are responsible for the care of our people and all our wake foresters.”

Investment and action

In September, Wente announced a 100-acre development project called “The Grounds,” which includes retail, residential, dining and office spaces. The project’s ground-breaking ceremony is on Dec. 7, ushering in a new phase of Wake Forest’s spatial planning.

Strassmann reflected on Wente’s collaboration with student goals while upholding her commitment to University progression.

“One of the defining questions for our university is how we can best use our space to serve the students, faculty and staff of Wake Forest, as well as our university hometown of Winston-Salem,” Strassmann said. “I’m grateful to the President’s commitment to championing student voices. Her steadfast collaboration with me and other student leaders has been invaluable as we strive to answer this question.”

Wente also highlighted other campus developments, including the child care center that opened in September for Wake Forest families. Wente said the center has provided much-needed support for many staff and faculty members and is a distinct feature that can draw individuals to join Wake Forest’s working environment.

The development of the Grounds doesn’t only affect the university — the project’s aim is also to further economic growth in Winston-Salem.

“We created the vision for the Grounds, a vibrant real estate development project in the deacon Boulevard area, not just for our own benefit, but for our city, our region and state,” Wente said.

The Grounds will also create 30,000 sq. feet of academic space on the Reynolda campus, rounding out the strategic space plan.

Wente then highlighted the upcoming developmental concept for Alumni Hall, which currently holds administration offices. When the renovation is complete in the summer of 2026, the building will hold the departments of philosophy, education, computer science and entrepreneurship. Wente said this is the first step in the revitalization of the core academic space on campus.

“The renovation of Alumni Hall will also decompress several college academic buildings,” Wente said, “allowing us to consider the renewal of Benson University Center as a future academic building, as well as the construction of a new state-of-the-art student center. And just as we did this past summer with the extensive classroom updates to Greene Hall, we will continue modernizing our learning spaces across campus.”

At the reception after the address, Strassmann reflected on Wente’s collaboration with students.

“It’s been great the amount of access we’ve been given to work with President Wente in her office to sort of represent student concerns on a lot of issues. To have a voice in the process, I don’t think that’s something that’s a given with any of this. So to be able to have that opportunity has been great, and her vision is very aligned with ours in a lot of these areas,”

Physics Professor Jack Dostal said that it is helpful to learn about what projects have been the focus of the University’s investments, though he worries the heavy construction process will hinder the quality of life and learning on campus.

“I think my reaction is mixed,” Dostal said. “On one hand, it is nice to have more space, but on the other hand, that always comes with a cost. And I want those two things to be well balanced.”

Wente ultimately emphasized the importance of the strategic framework and her goal to innovate as Wake Forest approaches its 300th founding anniversary.

“Not only do we foster talent, intellect and achievement, we nurture conscientiousness, collaboration and care, we foster character, courage and empathy for the leaders of today, tomorrow and throughout the next century,” Wente said, “The goals articulated in our strategic framework, paired with the critical actions and investments we will make together, will position Wake Forest for a strong and impactful third century.”