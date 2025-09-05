Field Hockey opens season in disappointing fashion

Last weekend, the Wake Forest Field Hockey team made the trip to Iowa City, Iowa, to partake in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a grueling task for any squad to open its season. While both games played were hard-fought, the Deacs ended up falling in both contests to No. 15 Iowa and No. 7 Michigan, respectively.

After scoring just one combined goal in last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Head Coach Jen Averill and the Deacs came into this season’s edition of the tournament hopeful for a stronger offensive output. With the return of prominent forces and a new crop of freshman prospects on campus, all signs were pointing to a successful weekend.

However, the highly anticipated Friday matchup against Iowa resulted in a 4-5 loss for Wake as the defense fell on its back and allowed the Hawkeyes to come out on top.

“It was a tough loss and most certainly could have gone either way,” said Averill following the season opener. “The team fought incredibly hard and we will focus our attention on connections.”

Story continues below advertisement

Standouts from the first game include Mia Montag, who scored two goals on penalty corners, and Faye Jense, who netted a goal of her own on a breakaway in the first. Ellie Todd, the senior goalie who has spent her entire collegiate career with Wake, allowed four goals in five shot attempts before being subbed out.

Game two of the weekend slate was not going to be an easier test by any means, as the Deacs squared off against Michigan, a team that is ranked top-10 nationally.

Seemingly, the offensive output displayed on Friday was nowhere to be found against the Wolverines, as they were only able to put up one goal in the 2-1 loss.

Despite holding onto a one-goal lead heading into the 4th period, a bundle of mishaps and failed chances allowed the Wolverines to pounce and score two goals in the final 13 minutes, including a game-winning shot with 26 seconds left on the clock.

“We lost this game based on our inability to play proactive defense on every line” Averill said. “I’m gutted for the women, but I also understand that these experiences build character and a greater desire for a different outcome.”

It was without question a heartbreaker for Iowa, but it should not downplay the encouraging performances of Lexi Causa, who picked up her first career goal, and freshman goaltender Ruby Butterfield, who showed promise in her first start.