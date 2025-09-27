"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

“Gilmore Girls” is the ultimate fall show

The cozy charm of Stars Hollow keeps fans coming back every fall
Hannah Ordan, Contributing Writer
September 27, 2025
Categories:
Rory and Lorelai Gilmore sharing a moment in an idyllic quintessential fall scene. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)

As the seasons change, pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks, the weather gets cooler and the leaves begin to fall, the marker of fall itself begins to play. Hear those “La la la la la’s?” 

That’s right, the season of “Gilmore Girls” is upon us once again. 

Set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn., the early 2000s dramedy centers on the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a dynamic mother-daughter duo with just a sixteen-year age gap. As the pilot episode begins, viewers hear the familiar tune “There She Goes” by The La’s and know that fall has truly begun.

When asked for her thoughts on the show and its autumn essence, freshman Anna Bolden said, “The second the first leaf falls, I immediately feel the need to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ again. Everything about it and Stars Hollow in general just feels like fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time the fall comes around, I’m always so excited to restart ‘Gilmore Girls.’ The autumn setting, cozy coffee shops and signature theme song, ‘Where You Lead I Will Follow’ by Carole King playing in the background, is just so comforting. I’ve watched the first episode so many times each September that I basically have it memorized. ‘Gilmore Girls’ really is a fall favorite,” said first-year Jamie Schefrin. 

Year after year, “Gilmore Girls” proves to be an inevitable reappearance and lives in the hearts of viewers year-round. So consider this a sign to curl up under a warm blanket, grab a coffee and revisit the residents of Stars Hollow. 

“Gilmore Girls” season has officially arrived.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Singer-songwriter Nate Amos, known as This Is Lorelei, draws on the fragility of memory in his music. (Courtesy of The Associated Press)
Make me a Box for Buddy, and a Box for Star
Addison Rae has blown up as both a music and fashion icon in recent years. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
The world is her oyster: Addison’s rise to pop-stardom
Head out to the mountains for a tranquil day of apple-picking and cider.
How about them apples?
Clateman and Manow of Bassvictim, the self-proclaimed inventors of “basspunk.” (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Meet Bassvictim, then queue “Air on a G String”
The trend of “deinfluencing” asks us to pause and think about the way we exist in the real world, as well as online. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Who are you, like, actually?
Sunday morning aquatic activities at Carrigan Farm’s quarry.
A successful lake day
More in Culture
President Wente shared a comment via email, detailing the importance of keeping the Wake Forest community informed and assured of the commitments of the institution.
Black women in the marathon for democracy
A panorama shot of the tobacco district in downtown Winston-Salem during the 1920s. Courtesy of Wake Forest Innovation Quarter. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Sowing "Fields of Fortune"
A fish market in the Vieux Port of Marseille.
Smelling Marseille, excerpts from a journal
Senior Vir Gupta poses for a photo in his kurta before a student performance of “Love and Information” on Tedford Stage.
Like going to school on Christmas
Margaret Bender, the chair of the Anthropology Department and a Linguistics faculty member, introduces Jeffrey Bourns and his talk “The Deverbal Origins of Cherokee Adjectives.”
Linguist Jeffrey Bourn’s talk aids the preservation effort of the endangered Cherokee language
A sizzling cast iron of chicken, shrimp, vegetable and steak fajitas sit on the table at Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. (Courtesy of Melina Traiforos)
Winston-Salem's favorite Mexican restaurant