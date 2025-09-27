“Gilmore Girls” is the ultimate fall show

As the seasons change, pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks, the weather gets cooler and the leaves begin to fall, the marker of fall itself begins to play. Hear those “La la la la la’s?”

That’s right, the season of “Gilmore Girls” is upon us once again.

Set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn., the early 2000s dramedy centers on the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a dynamic mother-daughter duo with just a sixteen-year age gap. As the pilot episode begins, viewers hear the familiar tune “There She Goes” by The La’s and know that fall has truly begun.

When asked for her thoughts on the show and its autumn essence, freshman Anna Bolden said, “The second the first leaf falls, I immediately feel the need to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ again. Everything about it and Stars Hollow in general just feels like fall.”

“Every time the fall comes around, I’m always so excited to restart ‘Gilmore Girls.’ The autumn setting, cozy coffee shops and signature theme song, ‘Where You Lead I Will Follow’ by Carole King playing in the background, is just so comforting. I’ve watched the first episode so many times each September that I basically have it memorized. ‘Gilmore Girls’ really is a fall favorite,” said first-year Jamie Schefrin.

Year after year, “Gilmore Girls” proves to be an inevitable reappearance and lives in the hearts of viewers year-round. So consider this a sign to curl up under a warm blanket, grab a coffee and revisit the residents of Stars Hollow.

“Gilmore Girls” season has officially arrived.