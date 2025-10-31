"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

The Carolina Classic is more than just a fair

Experience the magic of the annual Carolina Classic Fair
Grace Schuringa, Arts & Culture Editor
October 31, 2025
Categories:
Will Kunisaki
The Carolina Classic fair celebrated its 143rd Anniversary this year.

Mechanical clangs and cheers draw me toward the Grand Stadium at The Carolina Classic Fair. What do I see? Beaten down cars of every color racing to complete a makeshift track. The locals call it a “demo derby.” I prefer the moniker, “real life bumper cars.” 

Fireworks, joyful screams and the ding of a winning throw — the fair is an experience, to say the least. 

Starting in February in Florida, the 10-day event makes its way to Winston-Salem Fairgrounds once a year. The entire production is praiseworthy; with its rides, vendors, beer garden and petting zoo, the Carolina Classic does it all. 

This year marks the 143rd anniversary of its establishment. Originally, the fair was conceptualized to educate the public on agriculture in the area. 

Cary Hester, the assistant fair director at the Carolina Classic, has been working behind the scenes on the event for over 20 years. Their mission, as she explains it, is “to get people knowledgeable about where products come from. They’re not just coming out of a grocery store, they’re actually being grown by farmers.”

Two days before the start of the event, which took place on Oct. 3 this year, contestants had the opportunity to enter a competitive entry for the chance to win part of the $225,000 prize fund. This year, over 20,000 people — kids, adults and seniors alike — threw their hats in the ring. 

Lili Craven, who started as the events and branding manager in 2024, describes her favorite part of the fair as “seeing the joy of kids when they win a blue ribbon.” 

A production of this magnitude does not come without its risks. However, the Carolina Classic team does months of preparation, threat assessment and protocol manipulation to ensure the safety of their visitors.

The fair concluded on Sunday, Oct. 13; the small entry fee is a small price to pay to experience all the offerings at the Carolina Classic.   

