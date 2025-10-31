"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

A/perture cinema is the heart of the “City of the Arts”

A movie-going experience that goes far beyond the silver screen
Grace Schuringa, Arts & Culture Editor
October 31, 2025
Will Kunisaki
A/perture cinema, located on 311 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Located in the heart of Winston-Salem, a/perture cinema is a still-standing remnant of silver screen days gone by.

With four intimate theaters, a concession stand and a bar, a/perture cinema has all the offerings of your local AMC and more — private screenings and both sustainability and equality pledges. 

Centered around a diverse community and sustainability, the efforts of a/perture cinema go beyond the entertainment of their visitors. With new releases, local films and so much more — the intentionality beyond the cinema encourages a thoughtful form of movie-going that is unique to Winston-Salem. 

Halloween is on the horizon and the weather is cooling, which means there is arguably no better time to grab a friend, a glass of wine and nestle into a theater seat. 

Their spotlight horror film happens to be a personal favorite: The Exorcist. It will be shown both on Oct. 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. Student discount tickets are available for purchase..  

Other showings include “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” which follows the life of American legend Bruce Springsteen and “The Mastermind,” a museum heist that reverberates in light of current events.

Looking ahead, a/perture will bring back classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “The Outsiders” and “The Sound of Music” with various November screenings. 

New releases will also appear on the silver screen like “Die My Love” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as well as the sequel to the movie “Wicked.”  

a/perture is a cinematic experience that goes beyond the movie and is an obvious alternative to big-name theatres when it comes to picking your next film. 

Grace Schuringa
Grace Schuringa, Arts and Culture Editor
Grace Schuringa is a junior from New York, N.Y. majoring in both communications and critical and creative media with a minor in journalism. She is a member of Woof Forest, Project Pumpkin and Hit the Bricks. Outside of the newsroom, Grace enjoys reading, skiing and traveling.