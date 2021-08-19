Old Gold & Black tips for a new semester

A new semester can be tough, but developing healthy habits at the start of the semester is a great practice. Consider these helpful tips to guide you!

NO.1 STAY HYDRATED

Investing in a water bottle is a smart first step for a new semester. No matter the bountiful options available for beverages (Campus Grounds, Legal Grounds, Camino Bakery, Starbucks), water will remain one of the most beneficial options for hydration. A reusable water bottle will come in handy and can be filled up at various water fountains around campus.

NO.2 SHOW UP TO CLASS!

This should go without saying but unless there are extenuating circumstances, attending class is a crucial step to a successful semester. This is both respectful to your peers and your professor, and is also a beneficial habit to accustom yourself to. Fight the temptation to hit snooze before your 10 a.m. class.

NO.3 PLAN, PLAN, PLAN

Do not let yourself get behind on work. This can easily snowball into an avalanche of missed assignments and lack of time. Plan to schedule and allocate your time accordingly. Schedule your extracurriculars around your classwork. However, it is important to always remember to take some time for yourself! Self-care is crucial, and scheduling time to relax is okay.

NO. 4 UTILIZE RESOURCES

From mental to academic health, Wake Forest offers a multitude of resources and avenues for support. Take advantage of these opportunities and do not be afraid to ask for help. Whether that may come in the form of class help (tutoring centers, advisors, etc.) or other assistance, Wake Forest has the resources.

KEEP THIS IN MIND (Con‘t.)

Join clubs + more:

Reference page 18 to get an in-depth guide of different extracurriculars available on campus. However, I encourage you to take the leap to join a club that may be out of your comfort zone. You may be surprised to find that you enjoy it and/or can contribute to the organization in a meaningful way. There are a multitude of opportunities to get involved on campus and not taking advantage of this would be a mistake. The thought may be daunting but Wake Forest has an abundance of welcoming and supportive organizations.

Read the newspaper:

A sure-fire way to stay in the loop on different campus events, news and more is to pick up a copy of the premier student newspaper, the Old Gold & Black (available at various different buildings and residence halls). Editions are usually published on a weekly basis both in print and digital format.

If you are interested in contributing to the newspaper, there are a variety of different ways to get involved. From putting your analytical and creative skills crafting weekly stories or investigating campus news, writing for the newspaper may be a topic of interest. However, contributions are not limited to writing, as production could always use a helping hand to help lay out, edit and produce the pages you are reading today.

Rep Wake Forest:

Campus pride is abundant all around Wake Forest. Join in on the love for the Wake Forest community through participating in various athletic, social, and community events. There is no greater pride than the feeling of beating a rival school and cheering on for our beloved university. Find your own way to appreciate the campus and make the community meaningful to you. There are different opportunities for you to leave your impact, and the Wake Forest community will always be here to support you along the way.