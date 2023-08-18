"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private make up the quartet that push the plot line of Madagascar forward with their absurdly conniving schemes.

Analyzing the personalities of the “Madagascar” penguins

4
Wake Forest plans to develop the area around its athletic stadiums. (Courtesy of Wake Forest)

Wake Forest chooses developers for proposed new Deacon Boulevard project

5
Recent news out of the transfer portal brings more clarity about who will be taking the field for the home team at the David F. Couch Ballpark next spring (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).

Baseball transfer portal sees big names coming and going

Follow Us on Twitter

University unveils app for its art collections

The app is powered by Bloomberg Connects
Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
August 18, 2023
Using+the+new+app%2C+visitors+to+Wake+Forest+can+find+information+about+the+art+displayed+on+campus+%28Courtesy+of+WaketheArts%29
Using the new app, visitors to Wake Forest can find information about the art displayed on campus (Courtesy of WaketheArts)

Wake Forest’s art collections are now available to view virtually in the Bloomberg Connects app. 

Bloomberg Connects is a free digital guide for art collections across the globe. Founded in 2019 by its parent company Bloomberg Philanthropies, the app frequently partners with universities to develop in-depth guides for campus art collections. 

“This guide allows us to increase the visibility of art on our campus, and it is a resource for faculty, students, staff and visitors,” said Jennifer Finkel, the university’s art curator. “We can also share how art is being used across the curriculum from engineering to dance.” 

The university’s Mark H. Reece Collection will be accessible on the app. The Reece Collection is a contemporary art collection acquired by students on the New York art buying trip every three years. That collection includes works by Pablo Picasso, Jasper Johns, Alex Katz, Salman Toor and Martine Gutierrez. 

Story continues below advertisement

The app includes an interactive map, some audio elements and descriptions of all collections and pieces. 

In addition to the university’s permanent collection of contemporary art, the app showcases the university’s recent donations and new acquisitions. Users can go on a self-guided tour of the public art collection. Current student-curated exhibitions are also available. A section on integrating art into curriculum is also included on the site.

 The free Bloomberg Connects app is available to download on Google Play and the App Store. Guides within can be used off-site or on-site as a hands-free audio or visual guide.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Wake Forest leaders, following the Supreme Courts decision, reaffirmed the universitys commitment to creating a diverse community.
As affirmative action falls, Wake Forest looks forward
The University Counseling Center will reallocate funds to strengthen in-person service.
UCC ends partnership with telehealth service TimelyCare
Andrew R. Klein will begin work as dean of the law school on July 1.
Andrew R. Klein named dean of the law school
Graduates throw their caps into the air.
The Class of 2023 graduates
Brian White currently serves as the general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs at the University of Kentucky.
University names Brian White its next vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary
Interim Dean of the School of Divinity, African American Studies Program Director and Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities Dr. Corey D.B Walker speaks at the Commemoration of the Enslaved.
University hosts fifth annual Commemoration of the Enslaved
More in News
Wake Forest plans to develop the area around its athletic stadiums. (Courtesy of Wake Forest)
Wake Forest chooses developers for proposed new Deacon Boulevard project
Wake Forests new, non-binding early action option for first-generation students will take effect this year (Henry Bonilla/Old Gold & Black Archives)
Wake Forest creates Early Action application for first-generation students
Police presence in Reynolda Village Trails area: Live updates
Two Wake Forest students hold Black Out Rage Gallons, or BORGs, at a party.
Breaking down the BORG: Harm reduction or glorified binge-drinking?
Vaccine clinics were common on campus and around Forsyth County in the early days of the pandemic.
University to no longer require COVID-19 vaccines beginning May 12
It is unclear whether English professor Dr. Omaar Hena will be returning to Wake Forest to teach next semester or at any point in the future.
English professor’s future unclear after students uncover explicit images of him on social media
About the Contributor
Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
Christa is a junior from Raleigh, North Carolina, planning to major in Communication with minors in English and Journalism. She spends her free time reading, running while listening to podcasts, watching Survivor and grabbing coffee with her friends.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *