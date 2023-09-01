"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Winston-Salem is a big city with plenty of places to explore and things to do (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

What to do in Winston-Salem, from a local

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
In a typical Wake Forest class, about seven percent of students have legacy status, according to Vice President of Enrollment Eric Maguire (Courtesy of Wake Forest).

As national attention turns to legacy admissions, what are Wake Forest's policies?

4
The Wake Forest football team celebrates a touchdown in their 2022 season opener (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).

Wake Forest's offense looks to continue its dominance in 2023

5
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

Follow Us on Twitter

Women’s soccer notches a pair of wins on the road

The Demon Deacons earned consecutive 2-0 victories against Purdue and Auburn
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
September 1, 2023
Midfielders+Anna+Swanson+%28left%29+and+Carly+Wilson+%28right%29+celebrate+on+the+field+%28Courtesy+of+WFU+Athletics%29.
Midfielders Anna Swanson (left) and Carly Wilson (right) celebrate on the field (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).

Wake Forest women’s soccer returns to Winston-Salem after their first road trip of the year with two, two-goal victories. The Demon Deacons beat the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, Aug. 27 in Indiana, returned to campus for the first week of classes and then flew down to Alabama to defeat the Auburn Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

Despite being outshot both by Purdue (12-10) and Auburn (13-5), the Demon Deacons were able to make their limited opportunities count. Wake Forest won 2-0 in both of their matches.

Against Auburn, goalkeeper Madison Howard and the rest of the Wake Forest defense were tested early, as the Tigers attempted four shots in the first minute-and-a-half of game time but weren’t able to pounce on an early lead. 

Neither team would score until the 41st minute, when Auburn relinquished a goal forced by Wake Forest’s defensive pressure. Shortly after the halftime break, the Wake Forest offense would finally score with an unassisted shot through the right side from sophomore forward Alex Wood. 

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the match was a stalemate — and fairly even-sided — with Wake Forest narrowly winning the possession split at 54%. The Demon Deacons only attempted one corner kick, and only four players attempted a shot. 

Against Purdue, the Wake Forest offense was much more potent as sophomore midfielder Carly Wilson and junior forward Emily Murphy were able to score for the visiting team. Wilson’s goal was the first of her Wake Forest career and Nikayla Small’s third assist of the season. 

Murphy scored her second goal in two games on a penalty kick after Small was fouled inside the box. The match was fairly physical, and both teams were issued three yellow cards. 

Howard and freshman Valentina Amaral combined for four saves on the day and kept the Big 10’s best-scoring team scoreless.

Wake Forest is now 4-0-1 on the season and is 18-0-3 in their last 21 non-conference matches spanning back to 2019. Head coach Tony da Luz thought the Purdue win was their “most complete performance of the season” but also believes that the best is yet to come.

“We are making steady progress each game,” da Luz said after the Auburn win. “I like the direction we are headed.”

Wake Forest will play the Iona Gaels — who lost 8-0 against Purdue — at Spry Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Junior Leo Guarino bracing for the ball in the box against Cal.
For men's soccer, you win some, you draw some
Junior Leo Guarino bracing for the ball in the box against Cal.
PHOTOS: Men's soccer draws with Cal
Caiya Hanks charges the ball. The midfielder scored her second goal of the season in Thursdays contest.
Wake Forest keeps a clean sheet against Idaho State
Junior striker Roald Mitchell shoots the ball during an NCAA tournament match against Ohio State.
No. 18 men's soccer looks toward a fresh start
The mens soccer team huddles on the field at Spry Stadium.
Men's soccer shows promise in Spring Soccer Cup
Roald Mitchell lines up a shot.
Men’s soccer falls in NCAA Tournament with biting 3-0 loss
More in Sports
The Wake Forest defense works to stop a play against Liberty.
The Demon Deacon defense is ready to tackle the 2023 season
Student sections, like the one at Spry Stadium pictured here, are the place to be when Wake Forest sports teams play their biggest games.
Previewing marquee matchups for Wake Forest's fall sports
The Wake Forest football team celebrates a touchdown in their 2022 season opener (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Wake Forest's offense looks to continue its dominance in 2023
The new McCrerary football complex includes, among other amenities, 130 lockers a nutrition center and a barber shop (Courtesy of Wake Forest).
Wake Forest unveils new football locker room
Mitch Griffis, redshirt sophomore quarterback, takes the podium at 2023 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on July 27, 2023 (Courtesy of the ACC).
Mitch Griffis came under center at the ACC's media day; here's what we learned
Rhett Lowder was the Demon Deacons highest pick in the draft, going to the Cincinnati Reds in the first round.
Demon Deacons find success in the MLB Draft
About the Contributor
Cooper Sullivan, Multimedia Managing Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a junior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Art History and Economics. When he is not doing something OGB related, you can usually find him napping, asking his friends to give him some Old Golds or arguing with strangers online about how Derrick Henry is the most dominant running back the NFL has ever seen.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *