"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Winston-Salem is a big city with plenty of places to explore and things to do (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

What to do in Winston-Salem, from a local

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
In a typical Wake Forest class, about seven percent of students have legacy status, according to Vice President of Enrollment Eric Maguire (Courtesy of Wake Forest).

As national attention turns to legacy admissions, what are Wake Forest's policies?

4
The Wake Forest football team celebrates a touchdown in their 2022 season opener (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).

Wake Forest's offense looks to continue its dominance in 2023

5
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

Follow Us on Twitter

From the Editor: We stand with UNC

Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
September 1, 2023
Members of the UNC Chapel Hill community must now grapple with the latest shooting to occur on a college campus (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
Members of the UNC Chapel Hill community must now grapple with the latest shooting to occur on a college campus (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

I picked up the phone on Monday to answer a call from my sister, a senior at UNC Chapel Hill. I was folding laundry. She was driving home from the grocery store. Thank goodness she was at the store. Just a few miles away from her, a UNC faculty member named Zijie Yan was killed and students endured a tense and frightening three hours of lockdown until the suspect was apprehended. 

Media accounts say Yan was known as a dedicated educator and even more dedicated father. His death is one of the latest acts of gun violence to enrapture America’s attention. 

The Old Gold & Black extends its deepest sympathy to Yan’s family and friends. Monday will go down as one of the worst days of their lives. Our hearts break with you, and we stand in solidarity with all those who mourn. 

All the while on Monday, Wake Forest students enjoyed their first day of class. Still delighting in life’s gifts while others are forced to grieve is one of the strangest parts of being human. Our staff gathered for our first in-person meeting of the year on Monday, sharing laughs, pitching stories and setting goals for the year — a year we hope and pray is not marred by a tragedy like this. Since I became editor, I’ve often wondered not if, but when, our newsroom might have to cover an active shooter situation on our campus. 

Story continues below advertisement

Since I became editor, I’ve often wondered not if, but when, our newsroom might have to cover an active shooter situation on our campus.

The Old Gold & Black also wants to extend its utmost admiration to the Daily Tar Heel, UNC’s student newspaper. The front page published by the Daily Tar Heel on Wednesday powerfully visualized the student experience during an active shooter situation. The front page, which has gone viral, lists real text messages that students received from friends and family during the lockdown. Texts like “Are you safe?” “Where are you?” and “I love you.” If Yan received any of those messages from his loved ones, he never had the chance to read them. 

The Daily Tar Heel’s student journalists covered this tragedy with swiftness and accuracy, keeping their campus informed all while living through it themselves. They’ll continue to do so even after the nation forgets about UNC and moves on to the next school that endures a shooting. That’s America.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorials
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Class of 2027
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Class of 2027
The Old Gold & Blacks favicon logo
From the Editor: Cheers to the Class of 2023
Notes of encouragement to survivors are displayed at the Safe Office Crews March 30 Speak Out event.
Editorial: Building on Sexual Assault Awareness Month
This is the third editorial the Old Gold & Black has written this year about gun violence on college campuses.
We stand (again) with victims of gun violence
Hasan Pyarali (left) and Jackson Buttler (right) participate in a presidential election debate.
Old Gold & Black announces Student Government endorsements
Editorial: Womens History Month is especially important now
Editorial: Women's History Month is especially important now
More in Opinion
James Watson shares his tips for success in college (OGB Archives).
Tips and tricks to master college
Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience, writes Student Body President Jackson Buttler (Courtesy of Student Government).
Letter: Student Body President welcomes the class of 2027
The Supreme Courts rulings on affirmative action are a setback to racial equality, writes Maryam Khanum. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
One giant leap backward for equality
A statue of golf legend Arnold Palmer stands outside the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex on the campus of Wake Forest University on Tuesday, October 15, 2013.
Arnold Palmer would have opposed LIV Golf
A photograph of Pilar Agudelo at her desk
Letter from Student Body President Pilar Agudelo
Studies suggest that more university students vote when they have Election Day off.
Make Election Day 'Democracy Day' at Wake Forest
About the Contributor
Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
Christa is a junior from Raleigh, North Carolina, planning to major in Communication with minors in English and Journalism. She spends her free time reading, running while listening to podcasts, watching Survivor and grabbing coffee with her friends.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *