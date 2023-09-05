"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Winston-Salem is a big city with plenty of places to explore and things to do (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

What to do in Winston-Salem, from a local

2
In a typical Wake Forest class, about seven percent of students have legacy status, according to Vice President of Enrollment Eric Maguire (Courtesy of Wake Forest).

As national attention turns to legacy admissions, what are Wake Forest's policies?

3
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

4
The Wake Forest football team celebrates a touchdown in their 2022 season opener (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).

Wake Forest's offense looks to continue its dominance in 2023

5
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

Follow Us on Twitter

Women’s soccer takes the wind out of Iona’s Gaels

The undefeated Demon Deacons put up a 6-0 victory
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
September 5, 2023
Emily+Morris+%28in+white%29+prepares+to+strike+the+ball.
Mike Liu
Emily Morris (in white) prepares to strike the ball.

Apparently, goalie kicks aren’t worth two points. Even if some people say otherwise.

Senior goalkeeper Maddy Howard proved it once and for all during a penalty kick in the 51st minute when she sent the ball to the back of the net and added one of Wake Forest’s six points to the scoreboard. Howard and the Demon Deacons also kept a clean sheet during the game.

“I talked to her before the game because it was her senior day, and I just said ‘Hey, if we’re up a few and we get one here, you’re gonna take it,’” Head Coach Tony da Luz said. 

Howard ran from her position in the opposite goal to the spot where teammate Hannah Johnson had just been fouled and awarded a penalty kick. The senior from Greensboro, N.C. took a few steps before connecting with her right foot and sending it past Iona’s diving keeper.

Story continues below advertisement

The Spry Stadium crowd, filled with Howard’s family and friends, roared into cheer and began waving their cardboard cutouts, laughing as the PA announcer said it was Howard’s first career goal.

“A shutout and a goal scored is a decent day for a goalkeeper,” da Luz said. 

Howard didn’t have much of a test in the goal as Iona attempted only one shot off target. Many opportunities were either blocked by Demon Deacon defenders or by the Demon Deacon offense, who maintained possession of the ball for nearly two-thirds of the match.

Wake Forest used its time with the ball to put continuous pressure on goalkeeper Caroline Scott and the rest of the Iona defense, taking 41 total shots and putting 21 on goal. Fourteen players ended up taking shots, and each goal was scored by a different player, including five who notched their first goals of the season.

For the first 20 minutes, Wake Forest could not capitalize on its offensive advantage, settling for shots 20 and 25 yards away from the goal. As da Luz would yell from the sidelines, the team needed to push into the box and make one more pass to get better opportunities. 

Sophomore forward Alex Wood was the first to score in the 23rd minute off an Anna Swanson cross to the middle of the box after defensive pressure from midfielder Caiya Hanks forced a steal and momentum swing. 

Midfielder Nikayla Small attempted five shots in the first half, coming close but not close enough — one shot went off the crossbar. The junior had no trouble whatsoever helping her teammates score, setting up a beautiful one-touch goal by midfielder Emily Morris in the 34th minute and another at the top of the box for midfielder Olivia Duvall in the 40th. Small’s two assists on the day bring her season total to five, which is the most on the team and third-most in the ACC.

The final two goals for the Demon Deacons were scored by senior midfielder Kristi Vierra on a penalty kick in the 65th minute and by senior forward Carrie McIntire in the 85th minute. 

“I felt like we were pretty sharp the whole 90 minutes,” da Luz said. “We could have been a little bit more clinical in the first half, but, you know, we created a bunch of chances, and the guys that came in to finish the game did a great job. Three in the first, three in the second, you know, it could have been more, but their goalkeeper made a couple of really incredible saves.”

He continued: “That’s exactly what you want in a two-game weekend. Win on Thursday, take care of business Sunday and rest players.”

Wake Forest (5-0-1) will travel up to New England for their next two matches with the University of Rhode Island (0-3-3) on Sept. 7 and Brown University (3-1) on Sept. 10.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Midfielders Anna Swanson (left) and Carly Wilson (right) celebrate on the field (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Women's soccer notches a pair of wins on the road
Junior Leo Guarino bracing for the ball in the box against Cal.
For men's soccer, you win some, you draw some
Junior Leo Guarino bracing for the ball in the box against Cal.
PHOTOS: Men's soccer draws with Cal
Caiya Hanks charges the ball. The midfielder scored her second goal of the season in Thursdays contest.
Wake Forest keeps a clean sheet against Idaho State
Junior striker Roald Mitchell shoots the ball during an NCAA tournament match against Ohio State.
No. 18 men's soccer looks toward a fresh start
The mens soccer team huddles on the field at Spry Stadium.
Men's soccer shows promise in Spring Soccer Cup
More in Sports
Jahmal Banks was often open against Elon.
Nataline: Three stars in football's opening night win
Caleb Carlson kicks the ball off to Elon.
Sullivan: Football's perennials are beginning to grow
Junior Ke’Shawn Williams avoids a defender down the sideline.
PHOTOS: Football burns through Elon
The Wake Forest defense works to stop a play against Liberty.
The Demon Deacon defense is ready to tackle the 2023 season
Student sections, like the one at Spry Stadium pictured here, are the place to be when Wake Forest sports teams play their biggest games.
Previewing marquee matchups for Wake Forest's fall sports
The Wake Forest football team celebrates a touchdown in their 2022 season opener (Courtesy of WFU Athletics).
Wake Forest's offense looks to continue its dominance in 2023
About the Contributor
Cooper Sullivan, Multimedia Managing Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a junior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Art History and Economics. When he is not doing something OGB related, you can usually find him napping, asking his friends to give him some Old Golds or arguing with strangers online about how Derrick Henry is the most dominant running back the NFL has ever seen.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *