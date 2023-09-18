"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

No. 20 men’s soccer blanks Gardner-Webb

Wake Forest serves Runnin’ Bulldogs first loss of season behind four-goal performance
Andrew Braun, Contributing Writer
September 18, 2023
Senior+defender+Garrison+Tubbs+fights+for+positioning+with+a+Gardner-Webb+player+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+12.%0A
Isabella Parolini
Senior defender Garrison Tubbs fights for positioning with a Gardner-Webb player on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

After a disappointing loss to the University of Pittsburgh last Saturday, No. 20-ranked Wake Forest returned to their home field in full form on Tuesday night, shutting out a previously unbeaten Gardner-Webb 4-0.

The first minutes of play featured several quick drives by Gardner-Webb, but a goal for Wake Forest senior midfielder Jahlane Forbes in the 13th minute quickly cooled the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ hot offense. Forbes’ second goal of the season was assisted by teammates Roald Mitchell and Cooper Flax.

As a further testament to Wake Forest’s ability as a unit, the Demon Deacons recorded six total assists on the night, the second-most assists of any ACC team in a single game this season.

For Gardner-Webb, a slew of nine fouls in just the first half highlighted the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ undisciplined defense. Gardner-Webb was assessed five yellow cards in the game, including one on a near shot by Mitchell in the 26th minute that resulted in a penalty kick for Wake Forest which the Deacs couldn’t capitalize on.

Story continues below advertisement

Also slowing Gardner-Webb’s aggressive offense was Wake Forest junior goalkeeper Trace Alphin, who had two saves on both of Gardner-Webb’s two shots-on-goal.

Junior striker Roald Mitchell looks at the ball after being tackled. Mitchell finished the night with a goal and an assist.
(Isabella Parolini)

Mitchell continued to lead the Demon Deacons with great promise, contributing four shots, including three on goal, one assist and one goal made in the 47th minute. The All-ACC honoree leads the Demon Deacons in both shots-on-goal and scoring, being the only teammate with five or more goals on the season so far. Among the ACC, Mitchell is also tied for the second-most total goals and shots of any player in the conference.

As play drew to a close, the Demon Deacons sealed their victory with a goal from junior forward Leo Guarino in the 83rd minute. The penalty-plagued Runnin’ Bulldogs went on to commit one more foul with just under four minutes to go. Redshirt senior Jake Swallen used the resulting penalty kick to punch in a final last-minute goal, his first of the season.

Tuesday’s shutout of a previously unbeaten team showed that the Demon Deacons deserve to remain ranked, but tougher tests await as ACC conference begins in earnest.

The Demon Deacons (3-1-2) worked a draw against the No. 7-ranked Syracuse Orange (3-0-2) at Spry Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16. Their next match is against Liberty at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
