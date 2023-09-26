Men’s soccer traps Tigers in 1-0 win

The Wake Forest men’s soccer team grabbed its first win in ACC play with a 1-0 victory over the Clemson Tigers (5-2-1, 1-1) on Friday, Sept. 22. The No. 14 Demon Deacons (5-1-3, 1-1-1) won a defensive battle in front of a packed house at Spry Stadium with the stands filled by Wake Forest students, parents and fans.

From the first kick, it was clear that the game would be a tightly contested, tactical chess match between the two coaches. The Demon Deacons looked to establish their possession-based system that has been so successful under head coach Bobby Muuss. The Tigers sat in a little more but pressed hard as soon as the ball got close to their box to spark counterattacks. In particular, it seemed as though the Tigers’ head coach Mike Noonan did not want to let the Demon Deacons’ star striker Roald Mitchell influence the game as he faced intense physical pressure each time he touched the ball.

Clemson recorded the first shot of the game, which produced a milestone save for goalkeeper Trace Alphin. The shot from outside the 18-yard box was turned away for Alphin’s 100th save as a Demon Deacon.

Neither team could find a decisive opportunity through the first 30 minutes of the game. Both defenses held strong, and while the game was physical, it remained clean. Captain Garrison Tubbs marshaled the Wake Forest defense, throwing in some beautifully timed tackles when the defensive unit needed to slow play in dangerous areas.

Clemson’s defense stood disciplined, as well. Outside of two yellow card tackles in the first 30 minutes, the Tigers had pretty much taken Mitchell and midfielder Baba Niang out of the game with their pressure.

Gallery • 8 Photos Evan Harris Wake Forest fans release gold smoke ahead of Friday's men's soccer match against Clemson.

Before the halftime whistle came, the Demon Deacons almost created a couple great opportunities with a high press, winning the ball back numerous times in dangerous spots. However, the Clemson back line held up well, preventing the attackers from getting shots off.

At halftime, there had only been five shots recorded — three for Clemson and two for Wake Forest. It seemed clear that for either team to win, it would take a moment of magic or a mistake to get the breakthrough.

It was the latter that would end up giving Wake Forest the lead. In the 53rd minute, Captain Hosei Kijima spotted the run of freshman winger Jeffrey White. Kijima played a perfectly timed through-ball for White, but as White went to get the shot away, he was pulled back by trailing Clemson defender Arthur Duquenne.

The play resulted in a red card for the Clemson defender, as he had denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity for White. Though there was not a ton of contact, the video assistant referee confirmed that it was enough to warrant the foul and subsequent send-off.

On the ensuing free kick, senior Jake Swallen saw his shot deflect off the wall. Though the goalkeeper produced a great reaction save, the rebound fell right to Kijima, who tucked it into the right corner for his first goal of the year.

Wake Forest controlled the next 10 minutes of the game, though the Clemson defense still prevented goal-scoring chances despite being down a man. However, as the game progressed, the Tigers amped up the pressure. From a free kick in which Garrison Tubbs was shown a yellow card, the Tigers’ shot flew just past the right side post.

Clemson continued to pile on the pressure, producing a couple more opportunities through both set pieces and a high press in the middle of the pitch. The Wake Forest midfield struggled to maintain possession of the ball as the high press built momentum, despite the score deficit.

Alphin, who ended up making four saves on the night, produced a highlight reel save to preserve the lead in the 81st minute. Clemson got a powerful shot away from distance, which seemed destined to find the top corner, but Alphin dove to his right to deflect the ball behind for a corner kick.

The Demon Deacons would ultimately finish the game on top, and the final whistle blew to secure a huge three points in front of the Spry Stadium faithful. The Friday night win means Wake Forest is now one win away from 100 home wins under Muuss. These 99 home wins are the most in the country since Muuss took over in 2015.

Wake Forest’s next match is away at Campbell (1-2-4) on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.