Women’s soccer earns ‘bittersweet’ draw with No. 3 UNC

After a disappointing three-game road trip, Wake Forest (8-2-4, 2-2-3) forced an impressive 1-1 draw with No. 3 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (9-0-6, 4-0-3) Friday night at Spry Stadium. The mid-October match was the first time Wake Forest earned a point against UNC since 2012 and the first time at Spry Stadium since 2000.

Junior forward Emily Murphy, who transferred from Chapel Hill to Winston-Salem over the summer, was an instrumental piece in the Demon Deacons’ performance.

Trailing the Tar Heels by one, Wake Forest spent much of the second half playing defense, until a foul near midfield set up a free kick from defender Zara Chavoshi in the 77th minute. After getting batted down by UNC keeper Emmie Allen, the ball landed at the feet of Murphy, who unloaded a shot towards the net from the top of the box. The defense blocked the first attempt, but the ball bounced right back to Murphy’s right foot and into the back of the net.

“Honestly, the first thing I was thinking was to look up and finish it,” Murphy said. “We didn’t have many opportunities in the first half, so in the second half, I saw the ball at my foot, and I ripped it. I saw it going in before I think most did. I was very, very happy, but again, it was a bittersweet feeling. I celebrated, but I think that was more the emotion that ran over me.”

The emotion was evident for everyone at Spry Stadium, on the pitch and in the stands. The Wake Forest bench started their own respective call-and-response chant after UNC finished theirs, while fans held their breath at every breakaway and tackle.

UNC opened the game in control of the ball with a fast and physical playing style that led to three shots from leading scorer Ally Sentnor before the Demon Deacons were able to attempt one. However, those shots either sailed high over the goal or straight into the goalkeeper Payton Cahill’s hands. Throughout the first period, Wake Forest forced UNC to settle for shots outside the 18-yard box, since crosses into the attacking third were cleared out of bounds.

When Wake Forest did have possession of the ball, it was a struggle to get past the midfield wall. UNC defenders stifled attempts to swing momentum on fast breaks from midfielders Caiya Hanks and Anna Swanson. The Demon Deacons attempted two shots before halftime, although only one — a nifty left-footer from Swanson on the right side of the box — was on goal.

UNC was the first team to break the defensive stalemate, albeit in a questionable manner. In the 58th minute, a corner kick deep to Emily Moxley in an attempt to reset the offense led to a tap-in score for an open Avery Patterson from the box. Wake Forest defenders insisted that Patterson was offsides, but since the play was unreviewable, the goal was upheld.

Both Wake Forest and UNC attacked the goal during the final 10 minutes, but neither team was successful. The Tar Heels ended the night with a 9-6 shot advantage, far short of their average shots per game of 19.5.

“It was tough for this defensive piece,” Murphy said. “We worked very hard on defense because we knew they’re threats, but I think the biggest thing that we focused on was staying together. Every time they had a ball, we made sure we’d travel as a unit. We had two, three girls on them every time, so we minimized their threat as much as we could.”

Wake Forest Women’s Soccer Head Coach Tony da Luz was very impressed with his squad’s play, especially in their drive and determination to keep fighting.

“Obviously that’s a really good team, and we rose to the occasion,” da Luz said. “Now, we have to finish the job. Next week is a critical two games, and we have to win both games to have a chance for the NCAA and the ACC tournament. It’s a really valuable point, and I think for our team’s mentality and confidence, I think it’s going to help us a lot.”

In order for Wake Forest to turn close games into wins, da Luz emphasized the need to convert crosses in the attacking third into scoring opportunities, something Wake Forest has struggled with all year.

“I’m so happy for [Murphy],” da Luz said. “She’s had a really tough journey. Coming over from UNC, just coming in she’s had an immediate impact here. She’s a positive, super fun leader. Everybody loves her, and you know, all of her teammates at UNC still love her, so it shows a lot about how she handles herself. I’m super happy that she got the goal. I think it’s just karma, I guess.”

Wake Forest’s next match is against the Boston College Eagles (3-9-2, 0-6) on Thursday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Spry Stadium is set for 6 p.m.