Women’s basketball falls in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge

The Demon Deacons are now last in the Atlantic Coast Conference
Andrew Braun, Staff Writer
December 10, 2023
Kaia Harrison rises for a jump shot in Wake Forests 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.
Kaia Harrison rises for a jump shot in Wake Forest’s 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.
Will Kunisaki

Wake Forest women’s basketball struggled for a foothold in the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, losing at home to the Texas A&M Aggies 81-57 on Thursday night. 

The Demon Deacons looked to be keeping things under control in the first quarter. Wake Forest scoring possessions saw great ball movement in a game where shots could only be created from assists. 

“The positive was that we had 15 assists on 21 made field goals,” said Head Coach Megan Gebbia. 

Texas A&M also struggled against Wake Forest’s paint defense at first, starting the game just 1-9 in the paint. On the other end of the court, the Demon Deacon offense was led by an explosive performance from graduate guard Alexandria Scruggs, who shot 3-3 in the paint and hit a triple on her way to 11 points in the first quarter.

It was great to see [Scruggs] step up today and really set the tone for us on the offensive end of the floor with her 11 points in the first quarter,” Gebbia said.

Story continues below advertisement

But that tone was not to last. The home team was outscored by 11 in the second quarter and ended the period with a two-minute scoring drought. Meanwhile, Texas A&M found its rhythm in the paint during the second quarter, shooting 6 of 8 and eventually outrebounding Wake Forest 25-15 by the end of the first half. 

“We needed to do a better job of stopping drivers and packing the paint on the defensive end of the floor,” Gebbia said. “We needed to force them to take more threes.”

Texas A&M erupted to open the second half, going on an 11-3 run in the first five minutes to put the Aggies up 21. Wake Forest was never able to light a spark on either offense or defense in the second half, failing to recover and break the 20+ point deficit throughout the game. 

On a more positive note for the Demon Deacons, three freshmen continued to show promise as they combined for 19 total points. Rylie Theuerkauf had a new career-high, 12-point performance in just nine minutes of playing time, while Katie Deeble posted four points and four assists in her 21 minutes. 

Prior to conference play, Wake Forest now sits at the very bottom of the ACC, in which the team is averaging the fewest points per game. Against the Aggies, Wake Forest shot just 36% from the field and was out-rebounded 51-30. With conference play less than a month out, the Demon Deacons will now have only four more games to improve from to .500 (from 2-6 ) in time to face conference opponents. 

After losing to James Madison on the road this past Sunday 55-53 and to Charlotte at home, 69-58, the Demon Deacons will play Norfolk State at home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior center Efton Reid is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Breaking: Efton Reid granted waiver for immediate eligibility
A mostly empty Allegacy Stadium watches Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 36-20 in Week 2.
Tracking all the intended transfers in and out of Wake Forest
Junior Cameron Hildreth played all 40 minutes on the floor Wednesday night scoring 18 points.
Men’s basketball gets ‘identity’ win over Florida Gators
A fan looks at the Allegacy Stadium scoreboard in confusion during the Sept. 23 loss against Georgia Tech.
I’ve Got the Deacon Blues
Head Coach Jen Averill, left, speaks with her coaching staff during a preseason exhibition match against No. 1-ranked UNC.
DeNovio: Wake Forest Field Hockey found a winner
Graduate Student Kaia Harrison (2) drives to the basket against a BYU defender.
Women's basketball experiences highs, lows in North Shore Showcase
More in Women's Basketball
Senior guard Elise Williams drives to the basket against NC A&T. Williams finished the game with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest Women’s Basketball sputters against NC A&T
Redshirt freshman Kate Deeble looks towards the basket in Monday night’s season opener. The guard finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Women’s basketball beats Wofford in season opener
Jewel Spear, who scored 25 points in Mondays loss to Florida, takes the ball into the paint.
WNIT run ends in the second round
Jewel Spear takes a shot during an ACC Tournament game against Louisville.
Women's basketball goes 2-1 in ACC Tournament
Kaia Harrison shoots into traffic against Boston College.
Women's basketball drops its fourth and fifth straight
Niyah Becker shoots a layup against Florida State.
PHOTOS: Women's basketball falls to Florida State at home
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *