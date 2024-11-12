"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Demon Deacons outdueled at home, 46-36

Wake Forest falls back below .500 ahead of critical stretch
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
November 12, 2024
Categories:
Evan Harris
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) scrambles to escape a collapsing pocket. Bachmeier faced serious pressure as he was sacked seven times in Friday night’s loss to Cal.

Before hosting Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) newcomer UC Berkeley, Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson said he was optimistic after evening the team’s record on the road. 

“This feels different,” Clawson said Tuesday ahead of the matchup. “I think last year, it felt like we were a 4-4 team that was descending, and this feels like a 4-4 team that’s ascending.” 

But despite high hopes for their showdown with Cal (5-4, 1-4 ACC), the Demon Deacons (4-5, 2-3 ACC) dropped a crucial midseason matchup on Friday night. While Wake Forest faced the opportunity for a game-winning drive, the Demon Deacons couldn’t recover from early struggles in all phases of their game. 

“I don’t think there’s one position group on our whole football team that can say ‘Hey, I did my job today,’” Clawson said after the loss. “It was just bad, sloppy football.” 

Story continues below advertisement

It was a tough matchup for Wake Forest, who returned home from a successful 2-0 road trip and bye week. Facing a top-ranked Cal defense, the Demon Deacons failed to generate much offense through the first half. 

“You just can’t have those lapses,” veteran wideout Taylor Morin said. “Not in the ACC, not playing against a team like Cal.” 

Morin (110 YDS, 9 REC) also cited several setbacks on special teams stunting Wake Forest. Uncharacteristically, the Demon Deacons saw running back Demond Claiborne (113 YDS, 23 ATT, 1 TD) fumble a kickoff for a Cal touchdown return, while a field goal attempt from kicker Matthew Dennis was blocked. 

Morin explained that when a unit as reliable as special teams begins to fall through, so do other phases of the game. 

“I think special teams is a way of generating momentum for your team,” Morin said. “When you’re playing in these close one-score games, you need all the momentum you can get.” 

Nonetheless, Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s offense finally fell into a rhythm. Bachmeier (274 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT) managed to surmount seven sacks, six quarterback hits and three interceptions to bring the score back within range for Wake Forest for opportunity at a game-winning drive. 

Unfortunately for Wake Forest, Cal’s top-ranked offense came up in a crucial moment, picking off Bachmeier and effectively sealing the game. Cal’s 22 takeaways this season have made them the second-best Football Bowl Subdivision team in turnover margin. 

“I had an opportunity there at the end of the game. The guys fought,” Bachmeier said. “It wasn’t all around the cleanest game, but we had an opportunity at the end of the game. Ball’s in my hands, and I can’t do that.” 

Having reached four wins with time in the schedule to spare, Wake Forest was in the hunt for a bowl game bid at six wins as recently as this week. But looking at their remaining schedule, a win in Friday night’s match with Cal would have given Wake Forest a much easier path to that threshold. 

Now – with just three games left in their schedule – Wake Forest will have to pick up two more wins: either on a road trip to a resurgent North Carolina, traveling to No. 12 Miami or in their home season finale against a dominant Duke Blue Devils defense. 

“It’s November, [and] we’re supposed to be playing championship football, playing our best football of the year,” Morin said, “and we came out and … sputtered.” 

Wake Forest will have a shot to earn their next win against North Carolina this Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Demond Claiborne (1) tries to dash through the Stanford Cardinal defense. Claiborne had 127 yards on 23 carries. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons create momentum with win at Stanford
Wake Forest wide receiver Deuce Alexander (81) leaps in the air for a catch. Alexander had three catches for 36 yards. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons defense delivers in road win
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) is sacked by Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0).
No. 10 Clemson outclasses Demon Deacons, 49-14
Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie and Ole Miss Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin.
“The right business decision:” Wake Forest’s canceled Ole Miss matchup
Demond Claiborne (23) is tackled by Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) last season in a 17-12 loss at Clemson’s “Death Valley.” Claiborne has seven total touchdowns on the year so far.
No. 10 Clemson v. Wake Forest Preview
Demond Claiborne points to the sky after scoring one of his three combined touchdowns. Claiborne, a junior, now has seven combined touchdowns (rushing and receiving) on the year.
Football defeats rival NC State on the road, 34-30
More in Sports
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer celebrates a victory over ranked, in-state opponent No. 12 NC State to conclude their regular season campaign. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest men’s soccer ends regular season with ranked win
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Hunter Sallis (23) goes up for a dunk, one of his four baskets from the field on the day. Sallis also led the team in assists for the second straight outing.
Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (5) elevates over a Dallas Mavericks defender at Target Center. Edwards led his team to a Western Conference Finals appearance last season against Dallas, the eventual conference champions. (Courtesy of the AP)
2024-25 NBA Season Preview
Sophomore midfielder Dempsey Brown (6) chases after a loose ball in the first half of Thursday evening’s match against NC State.
No. 3 women's soccer bounces back in regular season finale
Guard Tamia Jones led Wake Forest with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in her debut for the Demon Deacons.
Women’s Basketball opens season with 62-point onslaught
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.