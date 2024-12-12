Football Transfer Portal Tracker

"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

This tracker will be updated routinely to reflect the comings and goings of Wake Forest Football
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
December 12, 2024
Evan Harris
Horatio Fields (5) went for sixty yards against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns earlier this year. Fields announced his entry into the transfer portal on Friday, Dec. 6th.

It’s that time again.

After a second consecutive 4-8 season, Wake Forest Football will hit the transfer portal again after key pieces on both sides of the football move on from the team. Players like all-time program receiving yards leader Taylor Morin, four-year starters Ivan Mora and Nick Andersen, and defensive linemen Jasheen Davis and Kevin Pointer have all exhausted their eligibility, among others. 

During last year’s portal season, Head Coach Dave Clawson’s squad hit big on a few transfers. That includes Southern Illinois transfer Branson Combs, who finished the regular season fourth in the ACC in tackles and accomplished All-ACC Second Team Honors. Clawson also found former Boise State and Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier, whose experience created much-needed stability at the helm of the offense throughout the season.

Despite the amount of performing transfers, Wake Forest has lost a few key names within the past few years as well. Both running back Justice Ellison and wideout Ke’Shawn Williams transferred to Indiana, where each starred on a potentially College Football Playoff-bound team. Wide receiver Wesley Grimes also transferred to in-state rival North Carolina State, where the junior would face off against the Demon Deacons this past season.

This list will be updated routinely throughout the transfer portal window.

TRANSFERS OUT 

Harry Lodge (TE) – Standing at 6’6” and 240 lbs, the rising redshirt junior stepped into a larger role and became Wake Forest’s highest-producing tight end this season. Starting in six games, Lodge caught for 12 receptions and 110 yards. He leaves the Demon Deacons with two years of eligibility remaining. 

Horatio Fields (WR)- Fields led the Demon Deacons in receiving touchdowns this season (4) and had the second-most receiving yards (462) and receptions (39). He played in every game of the season, and had a career-high 84 yards and a touchdown in the season finale against Duke. He announced his entry into the portal via his social media pages. Fields has two years of eligibility remaining.

Walker Merrill (WR, Austin Peay)- Merrill transferred from Tennessee to the Demon Deacons after the 2022 season, and found his most action this past season, catching nine passes for 77 yards. Merrill reportedly entered the portal on Thursday, December 5th, and committed to Austin Peay University later that day. Merrill joins his younger brother, Clayton, who joined the Governors the day before. 

Nick Ragano (WR)– Ragano served as the first announcement and entry into the transfer portal from the Demon Deacons. Ragano had three catches and 15 receiving yards throughout four seasons. After graduating from Wake Forest, he has one year of eligibility remaining. 

Nick Sharpe (OL)- Sharpe announced his entry into the transfer portal via his socials on December 4th. The 6’2”, 330 lb. offensive lineman played 700+ snaps during the 2024 season.

This article is updated as of Dec. 12th at 8:30 PM. This page will updated with new developments.

