After President Hatch first announced he will be retiring at the end of the academic year, the university has since released its plan to search for the next president. The search will be spearheaded by a 17-person committee composed of board of trustee members, alumni, parents, faculty and one student. Gerald Roach, the chair of the Board of Trustees, will also serve as the chair of the search committee.The larger university community can engage with this search process in multiple way–– through a short survey that any affiliated individual can fill out, a form to recommend a candidate, or in a Call to Conversation-style listening session for students, faculty, staff and alumni. Roach explained that the hiring process will be guided by community input, and there is no official timeline or deadline in place. In an interview with the Old Gold & Black last week, Hatch shared his advice to the next president of the university. "…I think you have to dream big and I've always said we're radically traditional and radically innovative. You don't want ten years from now Wake Forest to be the same…"