Gina Conti enters the transfer portal

The story of the offseason for Wake Forest basketball thus far has been transfers within the men’s program, but that all changed as of 3:20 P.M. on March 29. Gina Conti, a senior guard and one of the best players in Wake Forest history, announced on her Instagram that she would be entering the transfer portal.

A week ago, following the team’s first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament, Conti told reporters that she would take some time to consider her options.

“I’m still unsure whether I’m coming back or not,” Conti said. “I’m going to take this time to reflect over the next few weeks to see what my future looks like.”

As it turns out, Conti only needed eight days to make a decision.

When Conti made her comments following the Lady Deacons’ loss to Oklahoma State in the opening round of the tournament, most believed that she intended to either pursue a pro career or come back for one final season at Wake Forest. The last thing expected was for Conti to take her talents elsewhere for a final college season beyond Winston-Salem.

In her Instagram post, Conti thanked the Wake Forest community.

“I am grateful for your outpouring support … I will always cherish my time at Wake Forest,” she wrote. “I have entered my name in the transfer portal as I look to continue my basketball story in the best destination that fits me.”

In her four years at Wake Forest, Conti scored 1,009 points and dished out 491 assists, just short of the school record.