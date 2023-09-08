"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Winston-Salem is a big city with plenty of places to explore and things to do (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

What to do in Winston-Salem, from a local

2
Members of the UNC Chapel Hill community must now grapple with the latest shooting to occur on a college campus (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

From the Editor: We stand with UNC

3
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

4
Wake Forests strategic framework is built around three core goals: creating a community of learning, creating a community of inquiry and creating a community of partnership (Courtesy of Wake Forest).

Wake Forest looks toward 2034

5
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private make up the quartet that push the plot line of Madagascar forward with their absurdly conniving schemes.

Analyzing the personalities of the “Madagascar” penguins

Follow Us on Twitter

Dr. Corey D. B. Walker is named permanent dean of the divinity school

Walker has been serving as interim dean since January
Claire O'Brien, Assistant News Editor
September 8, 2023
Dr.+Corey+D.B.+Walker+speaks+at+the+Commemoration+of+the+Enslaved.
Virginia Noone
Dr. Corey D.B. Walker speaks at the Commemoration of the Enslaved.

Dr. Corey D.B. Walker will be the permanent dean of the Wake Forest School of Divinity, according to a Sept. 7  email sent on behalf of Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente and Provost Michele Gillespie. 

Walker has served as interim dean of the school since January 2023. During his time as interim dean, Walker helped organize numerous initiatives, including the Wake Div Experience — a program designed to “holistically integrate the student experience from ‘the point of inquiry to the point of influence.”’

Walker has extensive experience in higher education leadership. A few of these positions include serving as vice president, dean and professor of religion and society at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, as well as chair of the Department of Africana Studies at Brown University. At Wake Forest, Walker directs the African American Studies program and is a Wake Forest professor of the humanities — for now, Walker will continue holding these positions.

“Corey Walker is a remarkable leader whose impressive record of scholarship and administrative leadership inform his compelling vision for graduate theological education,” Wente said in the press release. “Dr. Walker has served with distinction as interim dean, and I am confident he will effectively lead Wake Divinity in strengthening its impact and reach as a catalyst for good in society.”

Story continues below advertisement

Walker held the titles of Freedom Forum Institute Senior Fellow for Religious Freedom at the Freedom Forum Institute in Washington D.C., as well as Non-Resident Fellow at the W.E.B. DuBois Institute for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

Alongside his professional experience, Walker is the author and editor of multiple books and has been published in many different journals. He is an ordained American Baptist clergyperson who speaks to communities spanning across the country.

Walker shared his excitement to take the position in Wake Forest’s press release. 

“Wake Divinity is a distinctive community and a beacon for theological education,” Walker said. “The school combines a wealth of intellectual talent, institutional commitment and inspiration and passion to serve humanity. I am honored and excited to serve the Wake Divinity community as we create a new generation of theological leaders for faith communities and for our society and world.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Just over half of the students who have visited Student Health for an upper respiratory infection have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Campus Health Chair Dr. Warrenetta Mann (Courtesy of Wake Forest).
Student Health reports a spike in COVID-19 cases
President Dr. Susan Wente addresses the Class of 2027 at Convocation (Courtesy of Wake Forest).
Incoming freshmen join university community at convocation
Wake Forests strategic framework is built around three core goals: creating a community of learning, creating a community of inquiry and creating a community of partnership (Courtesy of Wake Forest).
Wake Forest looks toward 2034
In a typical Wake Forest class, about seven percent of students have legacy status, according to Vice President of Enrollment Eric Maguire (Courtesy of Wake Forest).
As national attention turns to legacy admissions, what are Wake Forest's policies?
The 2022-2023 academic year was full of new faces and new challenges.
The news of the past academic year, explained
Using the new app, visitors to Wake Forest can find information about the art displayed on campus (Courtesy of WaketheArts)
University unveils app for its art collections
More in News
Winston-Salem is a big city with plenty of places to explore and things to do (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
What to do in Winston-Salem, from a local
Wake Forest plans to develop the area around its athletic stadiums. (Courtesy of Wake Forest)
Wake Forest chooses developers for proposed new Deacon Boulevard project
Wake Forests new, non-binding early action option for first-generation students will take effect this year (Henry Bonilla/Old Gold & Black Archives)
Wake Forest creates Early Action application for first-generation students
Wake Forest leaders, following the Supreme Courts decision, reaffirmed the universitys commitment to creating a diverse community.
As affirmative action falls, Wake Forest looks forward
The University Counseling Center will reallocate funds to strengthen in-person service.
UCC ends partnership with telehealth service TimelyCare
Andrew R. Klein will begin work as dean of the law school on July 1.
Andrew R. Klein named dean of the law school
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *