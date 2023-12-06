Breaking: Efton Reid granted waiver for immediate eligibility

After weeks of limbo, Wake Forest men’s basketball center and captain Efton Reid has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

“We are delighted and excited for Efton Reid as his waiver for immediate eligibility has been granted,” Head Coach Steve Forbes said via online release. “Efton is a tremendous young man and a leader in the community, in the classroom and within our basketball program.”

Reid was initially recruited to Louisiana State as a four-star prospect out of Bradenton, Fla.’s IMG Academy. While with the Tigers in 2021, Reid averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The center scored 14 points and grabbed two rebounds during a non-conference game against Wake Forest, which LSU won handily, 75-61.

In March of 2022, LSU Head Coach Will Wade was fired after the NCAA served the university a notice of allegations regarding multiple Level I infractions. With Wade absent, the No. 6-seeded Tigers were upset by No. 11 Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, and Reid would enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of the Tigers’ season.

Reid was then recruited to Spokane, Wash., to play for the perennial powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs, although Reid struggled to see the court. The then-sophomore averaged 2.1 ppg in just 4.6 minutes per game. Reid would enter the transfer portal for a second time, joining Gonzaga teammate Hunter Sallis in committing to Wake Forest in May 2023.

“While [Reid]’s journey to Wake Forest was unconventional, his reasons for being here and why he chose to join our community meets all the criteria of the NCAA transfer waiver process,” Forbes said. “Our staff and his teammates have rallied around Efton since his arrival to Wake Forest and he has made an immeasurable impact on our program in a multitude of ways.”

The center brings postseason experience to the Demon Deacons, having gone to the NCAA Tournament each year of his collegiate career. His farthest postseason run was with Gonzaga, making the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual champion UConn Huskies.

“Efton Reid has made a tremendously positive impact in the Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community since his arrival this summer,” Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said. “I know that Coach Forbes and his staff are grateful, and we look forward to [Reid] continuing to thrive on and off the court.”

Currie also made sure to mention that Reid’s approval was a collective effort on all sides.

“We are grateful to NCAA President Charlie Baker, Stan Wilcox, Geoff Silver and Emily Capeheart and their staff members for investing the time to thoroughly understand Efton’s situation and why this decision is both deserved and appropriate,” Currie said. “I appreciate the expertise and diligence of Deputy Athletics Director Lindsey Babcock, Senior Associate AD Daren Koudele, University General Counsel Brian White, University Counsel Pete Paukstelis, Wake Forest’s Outside Counsel Bob Kirchner and John Long and Advisor The Hon. Mike Easley along with Efton’s attorneys Stu Brown and Ben Fleming, who were all instrumental throughout this process in working with our colleagues at the NCAA.”

Reid’s immediate eligibility will allow for him to play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, Dec. 6.