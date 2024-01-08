"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Reid’s double-double lifts MBB over Eagles

Wake Forest overcomes foul trouble and 10-point deficit to extend win streak to eight
Cooper Sullivan, Senior Writer
January 8, 2024
Redshirt+sophomore+guard+Kevin+%E2%80%9CBoopie%E2%80%9D+Miller+looks+to+drive+to+the+basket+%28Courtesy+of+Wake+Forest+Athletics%29.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller looks to drive to the basket (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).

It’s never an easy game when Wake Forest takes on Boston College, and the Demon Deacons’ first away conference test proved no exception. 

The back-and-forth matchup was up for grabs until the waning seconds when forward Andrew Carr knocked down a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining. Seconds later, guard Cameron Hildreth’s steal and fast-break layup iced the Eagles (9-4, 0-2) and secured an 84-78 victory for the Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0). 

The away win marks Wake Forest’s eighth-straight victory and the first outside of Winston-Salem since mid-November. 

Boston College attacked the low post throughout the first half with All-ACC caliber forward Quinten Post (20 pts, 3 reb, 2 blk) and Devin McGlockton (15 pts, 9 reb, 7 off. reb) to keep the Demon Deacons at bay. The Eagles’ lead grew with early foul trouble from guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller (17 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl), guard Hunter Sallis (21 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb) and center Efton Reid III (13 pts, 14 reb). Head Coach Steve Forbes was forced to take his offensive and defensive centerpieces out of the game. 

Story continues below advertisement

The trio would return to the court later in the half, sparking runs to close the double-digit deficit to a more manageable 40-36 deficit at halftime. 

“I just didn’t think we were very sharp in the first half, and [the Eagles] were,” Forbes said. “They took the game to us, but as the game wore on, we kind of found our rhythm and played a lot better. We were playing hard the whole game; we just weren’t always playing smart.”

The Demon Deacons came out of the halftime break in stride, going on an 11-2 run to take the lead. Playing through the post — which had been Boston College’s offensive forte in the first half — was now prevented by Reid’s defensive presence. The seven-footer nabbed 10 of his 14 rebounds in the second half and ended up at the free throw line during multiple possessions. Offensive production awoke after the break as well, as Hildreth (18 pts, 3-4 3PT) took control of the paint. 

“One of our identity pieces is we’re trying to be a gritty, grimy, tough team, and in the second half, we were,” Forbes said. “The start of the second half really changed the game. We came out and guarded a lot better.” 

Wake Forest finished the game shooting 54.4% from the field, 47.6% from behind the three-point line and 92.3% from the charity stripe. Despite 10 turnovers, the team created 17 assists — their most of the season. 

“Any win on the road is good, and we’ll take it and go home,” Forbes said.

Wake Forest returns to Winston-Salem to take on the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0) on Saturday, Jan. 6. The game will tip off at 2:15 p.m. on The CW.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Parker Friedrichsen shoots a three-pointer during the first half (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Wake Forest’s rookies shine in 83-59 beatdown of NJIT
Hunter Sallis watches as Virginia Tech rebounds his missed free throw. The junior guard led all players with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
Photo Gallery: MBB beats Virginia Tech, 86-63, in ACC opener
Senior forward Andrew Carr lays the ball for a third-chance bucket. Carr finished Saturday’s game with 15 points and 8 rebounds.
MBB brings down the house against Virginia Tech
Hunter Sallis throws down a dunk during a fast break against Delaware State. The junior guard led all scorers with 19. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
MBB shakes off rust to beat Delaware State
Junior guard Cam Hildreth drives to the basket. Hildreth finished with 11 points and 3 assists.
Demon Deacons wash Presbyterian Blue Hose, 91-68
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian
More in Sports
Sixteen players are planning to enroll early, starting classes at Wake Forest this upcoming spring semester. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Twenty-two recruits commit to Wake Forest football
Eight staff photographers make up the inaugural year in review sports photo gallery.
The best sports photos of 2023
John Melton, better known as Captain Deacon, has been a die-hard Wake Forest fan since 1973, when he was six years old.
The Man Behind the (Rubber) Mask
Head Coach Dave Clawson earns a commitment from graduate transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier. (Courtesy of Hank Bachmeier)
Wake Forest football lands new quarterback through portal
Kaia Harrison tries to drive to the basket past two reaching Charlotte defenders. The graduate guard finished the night with 11 points, four assists and four steals. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women's basketball falls just short of a comeback against Charlotte
Kaia Harrison rises for a jump shot in Wake Forests 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.
Women’s basketball falls in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge
About the Contributor
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a senior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Journalism and Art History. He enjoys long walks on the beach, dancing like no one is watching and "committing to the bit".
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *